Tips for learning a new language

Learning a new language can be somewhat tricky as it requires time and dedication on the student’s part. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, people worldwide plan to learn new languages during their free time. It can be considered as a mental activity in which we activate our memory to gradually identify new communication codes and learn how to decode them. That is why we will tell you a little about the tips that you should take into account when learning a new language:

1- Never forget to write every new word you learn

Although it seems obvious, you must have a notebook where you can write the vocabulary you are learning little by little. Our brain works like a sponge that absorbs information slightly by little. However, our brain splits essential and irrelevant information into long and short-term memory. When we learn a language, it is necessary to activate our long-term memory because we need to create new codes in which the brain stores information for a longer time and identifies patterns when hearing that word. When you write a word and study it little by little, your brain begins to identify it as something essential and creates space in your long-term memory. In turn, writing down new words will help you practice your vocabulary and review when you need it. You can also download some apps that might be handy if you prefer to check your phone.

2- Train your ear by listening to music in that language

No one can deny that we should practice more skills than others, and something fundamental that every language learner should do is practice listening. However, it can be difficult if you don’t know where to start or tedious if you don’t want to listen to recorded conversations that are not interesting. That is why we recommend that you find songs in the language you are studying to learn how the words are pronounced and repeat what it says. In this process, you can practice two skills in a practical and fun way.

3- Travel

An essential aspect of language learning is full immersion in the language and culture of that language. That is why we recommend that you travel because you will have the opportunity to dialogue with natives in real-time without distractions. You will be able to practice your communication skills at all hours of the day.

These three tips will help you to learn even better languages. Remember that learning a language requires time and patience. Practice makes perfect. You will have to be always working on it.