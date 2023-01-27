A Guide to Your First Trip Abroad with Friends

Going on holiday with your friends for the very first time, without your parents there to get in the way, can be a very exciting prospect. However, if you want to remember your first unaccompanied overseas trip for all the right reasons, there are a few things you should bear in mind. In the short guide that follows, we have listed those we feel are most important and we hope that they help you to have a safe and enjoyable holiday without spoiling your fun in any way!

Taking Precautions on Your First Overseas Holiday with Friends

If you follow the suggestions below, you should be able to have a great time on your first overseas trip abroad without your parents, while staying safe at the same time.

1. Be safe

You need to be aware that there are cultural differences, language barriers, plus local customs and laws. You want to have a holiday of a lifetime, and while the idea of drinking yourselves into a stupor sounds fun, it limits your inhabitations and can easily create a vacation to forget. There is an amazing world out there, full of great places and people. But there is also a very small percentage of people who will take advantage or rob you of your belongings. And you should not worry about it, just be aware at all times.

Purchase Travel Insurance

It may sound like something only old people would bother with but a comprehensive travel policy could come in very handy: if you should lose your luggage or have your wallet stolen, you will be glad that you are insured for your losses. Travel insurance also covers costs incurred when flights are delayed or cancelled, ensuring you are not left out of pocket if you need to spend an extra night in a hotel.

2. Alert Your Card Issuers

If you are planning to use your ATM, debit, and credit cards while you are away, it is a good idea to let the card issuers know beforehand. If you do not tell them, you could find that your cards are blocked when you try to use them.

3. Check Visa Requirements

When considering your first trip abroad with friends, it is essential to check visa requirements so you can travel without any issues arising.

First, research the visa requirements for each country you plan on visiting. Different countries have different requirements for entry and length of stay, so it is important to be aware of all regulations before booking flights or accommodations.

Since Brexit, you will need a Visa for pretty much every overseas trip and you cannot rely on your travel agent to make this fully clear.

4. Check Your Passport Expiry Date

Many countries insist all visitors carry passports that are valid for at least another 6 months so this is something you should check at the earliest possible opportunity. As it can take several weeks to receive a new passport when you apply by post, this is not something that you want to leave until the last minute.

5. Check Vaccination Recommendations

If you are travelling to an exotic location where infections that are rare in your home country may be more common, you need to make sure that you have all the recommended vaccinations before you leave. Tetanus boosters, Hepatitis A, and Typhoid are some that are recommended when travelling to destinations in the tropics.

If you follow the suggestions above, you should have a great time on your first holiday abroad with friends and return home safe and sound at the end of it.

