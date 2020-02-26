The Secrets to Protecting Valuables During Long Haul Travel

There’s nothing quite worse than discovering your airline has damaged some of your luggage. Especially if your valuables have been affected. It’s almost as bad as your airline completely losing your luggage (the sight of an empty luggage carousel on its third way around is just soul-destroying, isn’t it?).

However, travelling with valuable items doesn’t have to be like this. If you have a trip planned and you want to ensure the safety and sheer indestructibility of your valuable items, then take a look at our article kindly provided by the Case Farm. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks for protecting valuables during long haul travel. Read on!

Make your suitcase immediately identifiable

This is a mainstay recommendation when it comes to air travel, and lots of people do it. Mark your cases in a way that is immediately identifiable to you. It could be a simple brightly coloured ribbon around the handle, or an ‘X’ taped onto the top if subtlety isn’t your thing.

Thieves can easily open an indistinct and unremarkable carry-on bag as if it were their own, but if it were yours with a big bright ribbon on the handle, then you’d notice it immediately. Having an easily identifiable bag makes the whole airport process a bit smoother, too.

Stow your hand luggage where you can see it

If you have hand luggage that you intend to carry onto the airplane, stow it in an overhead locker where you can see it. This way, you’ll ensure that your bag remains untouched. If you can’t get a seat directly opposite your bag, aim to store it in one that’s at least within viewing distance so that you can keep an eye on it.

Take out insurance beforehand

Of course, your valuables breaking will still be a big inconvenience when it happens but at least with insurance you’ll be financially covered. You’ll have peace of mind that you’ll be covered, which for many people will be just as valuable!

Use locks to secure your cases

A common solution for lots of travellers, locking up your cases ensures that theft is out of the question. Of course, this won’t cover you if your valuables are damaged in the case, but it will certainly protect you from thieves.

Digital safeguarding

This applies to when you land at your destination, too. Implement some digital safeguards before you leave home. This includes passwords on every device you travel with, as well as multi-factor authentication on all bank accounts, emails and social media profiles. This is more than just protecting your data, it protects you from the risk of someone accessing your finances.

Protect your valuables against knocks and bumps

As helpful as the above tips are, they will do little in the event that your valuables are damaged. To prevent this, custom cut foam can help. Because you have no insight into the airline’s processes with luggage, you need to protect any items that could be fragile. Custom foam inserts house your valuables in durable and intelligently made foam so they’re fully protected – no matter how clumsy your airline’s luggage team may be.