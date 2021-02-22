UK Holiday Boom Set For 2021

2020 was the year of the staycation and it looks like this could be the same in 2021. While there are travel restrictions, many people are discovering the joys of a staycation as these can be much more affordable and easier to plan. Not only this, but you are spoilt for choice for destinations in the UK and there are some truly breathtaking places which people are only just discovering. So, where is a good place for a staycation in 2021?

Devon & Cornwall

For many people, a holiday needs to involve a beach and Devon and Cornwall will certainly help people to scratch this itch without leaving the UK. You can immerse yourself in the great outdoors by sleeping in luxury yurts or camping by the sea, plus there are lots of charming villages and towns to explore which all add to the appeal in this part of the UK.

The Lake District

For those that like the great outdoors, there is nowhere better than the Lake District and it is a stunning area with diverse natural beauty, including huge mountain ranges, epic lakes, tranquil forests, rolling meadows and much more. This makes it the perfect place for a walking/cycling holiday, especially when you have a cosy cottage to retire to after a long day of exploring.

The Scottish 500

The Scottish 500 is another good bucket list UK trip to embark on as a 516-mile route around the north coast of Scotland, treating you to mesmerising views of the wild and beautiful coastline found here. A camper van is the best way to complete the Scottish 500 and will certainly allow you to make the most out of this unique experience.

The Cotswolds

The Cotswolds are perfect for those that want to be surrounded by natural beauty while still being able to relax and indulge. Located in the picturesque south-west England, the Cotswolds is home to stunning English countryside with idyllic villages and towns to discover. Staying in a luxury hotel somewhere like Bath or in a cottage in a peaceful village will be a rejuvenating experience and could be the perfect tonic.

The Yorkshire Dales

When it comes to walking holidays in the UK, it is tough to beat the Yorkshire Dales. Perfect for active families, the Yorkshire Dales has many great walking trailers showcasing the moors, hills, meadows, valleys and villages found throughout.

Hopefully, this will give you some inspiration for a 2021 staycation in the UK. You don’t have to go abroad to enjoy stunning natural beauty and there are areas all over rate UK which are ideal for a staycation, which can also help you to save money and will be easier to plan than an international holiday.