The Rise of Solo Female Travel: Safety Tips and Trending Destinations

Solo female travel is no longer a niche, it’s a fast-growing movement. More women than ever are packing their bags and setting off to explore the world independently, driven by a desire for self-discovery, freedom, and connection.

Whether it’s a weekend in Vilnius or a month-long trip to Sri Lanka, today’s solo female travellers are informed, empowered, and supported by an ever-growing community. Here’s how to stay safe, travel smart, and explore the world with confidence.

Top Trending Destinations for Solo Female Travellers

Each of these destinations offers a blend of safety, culture, and accessibility that makes them perfect for women travelling alone:

Japan

Why it’s great: Impeccably clean, safe, and efficient public transport

Best for: First-timers seeking urban adventure and cultural immersion

Try: Solo-friendly capsule hotels in Kyoto, or day trips via the Shinkansen

Iceland

Why it’s great: Strong gender equality, low crime, and English widely spoken

Best for: Outdoor lovers and wellness seekers

Try: Blue Lagoon visits or Northern Lights tours with all-female groups

Vilnius, Lithuania

Why it’s great: Compact, friendly, and full of quirky culture

Best for: Creative types and slow travellers

Try: Café-hopping in Užupis or exploring local art collectives

Singapore

Why it’s great: Ultra-modern, very safe, and incredibly easy to navigate

Best for: Foodies and architecture fans

Try: Hawker centres, rooftop bars, or a stay in an art deco shophouse

Sri Lanka (Time Out’s #1 pick for 2024)

Why it’s great: Friendly locals, spiritual retreats, and epic scenery

Best for: Nature lovers and digital nomads

Try: Yoga retreats in Ella or train journeys from Kandy to Nuwara Eliya

Safety Tips for Solo Female Travel

Travelling solo doesn’t mean travelling unprepared. These safety strategies will help you feel confident and in control:

Share Your Itinerary

Let a friend or family member know where you’ll be and when. Use apps like Life360 or Google Maps location sharing.

Stay Connected

Always travel with a fully charged phone and a portable power bank. Local SIM cards or eSIMs help ensure you stay online.

Choose Trusted Accommodations

Book via platforms with verified reviews. Look for female-only dorms or hostels with high security ratings.

Dress with Local Culture in Mind

Pack clothes that align with local customs — it helps you blend in and shows respect.

Trust Your Gut

If something feels off, it probably is. Walk away, ask for help, or contact local authorities if needed.

Real Advice from British Solo Travellers

“I was nervous to start solo travel, but Japan was the perfect first destination — it’s clean, polite, and so easy to get around. I felt completely safe.”

— Emma, 34, from Manchester

“In Sri Lanka, I stayed at a women-run hostel that offered yoga and surf lessons. I made lifelong friends and never once felt alone.”

— Zara, 29, from Brighton

Resources for UK-Based Travellers

FCDO Travel Advice: gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice

Travel Insurance: Compare policies that cover solo travel, including safety and medical evacuation.

Women’s Travel Groups: Check out Solo Female Travelers, SheTravel, or Girls LOVE Travel on Facebook.

Embracing the Solo Journey

Travelling alone isn’t just about the destination — it’s about transformation.

Solo female travel builds confidence, independence, and a stronger connection to the world around you. It encourages mindfulness, spontaneity, and trust in your own instincts.

You might arrive solo, but you’ll never be alone — the world is full of welcoming communities, kind strangers, and unforgettable stories waiting to unfold.

TL;DR: Quick Safety & Travel Checklist

Tip Why It Matters Share your travel plans Keeps loved ones informed in case of emergency Pack a power bank Ensures you’re always connected Dress with local customs in mind Shows respect and helps you blend in Stay in female-run or reviewed stays Boosts comfort and safety Use local apps & offline maps Saves time and avoids confusion Trust your instincts Your best safety tool is your intuition

Final Thoughts: Travel Boldly, Travel Smart

Whether you’re off on your first solo trip or planning your fifth, remember this: you don’t need to wait for anyone else to see the world.

From the calm temples of Kyoto to the waterfalls of Sri Lanka, solo travel can be safe, enriching, and truly unforgettable, as long as you go prepared.

So zip up your backpack, trust your instincts, and let the journey begin.