5 incredible golf locations to add to your travel wish list

If golf holidays are your thing, there are many impressive golf clubs in Portugal and Spain – just a short flight away from the UK and well worth a visit.

Tecina Golf, La Gomera, Canary Islands, Spain

Based in the warm-all-year-round Canary Islands, Tecina Golf Course is located in La Gomera and is known for playing host to the Fred. Olsen European Challenge Tour event since 2009. The course starts on the hillside and the remaining holes gradually wind downhill. Although not the most challenging, Tecina provides an enjoyable play for all levels and handicaps.

With serene views over the Atlantic Ocean, the course also looks out onto the Teide volcano on the nearby island of Tenerife – perfect for taking in the views while you play. The 10th and 12th holes are particularly notable; thanks to both the views they offer and their technical difficulty.

Buenavista Golf, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain

Also located in the Canary Islands, Buenavista Golf Course is a bit of a drive from both of Tenerife’s Northern and Southern airports, but well worth the long trip. Visiting golfers can expect average temperatures of 22 degrees – but the frequent sea breeze is more than enough to cool you down.

The course was designed by golfing legend Seve Ballesteros and trickles down towards the Atlantic Ocean. While the front 9-holes offer a slightly trickier challenge, the back 9 present more of a smooth ride – which makes for a truly memorable game of golf. Golfers can finish the day in the contemporary clubhouse and reflect on their game, with views over the course and out to the sea.

Troia Golf Club, Lisbon, Portugal

The Troia Golf Championship Course is located in Lisbon, Portugal on the Troia Peninsula and was designed by golf architect Robert Trent Jones Senior. Known for its outstanding natural beauty, this area boasts fantastic views of the Arrabida Mountain and is located between the Atlantic Ocean and the Sado Estuary.

Home to the Portugal Open in 1983 and the International European Amateur Championship in 2002, the 18-hole golf course is a par 72, and winds through a pine forest, surrounded by white sand dunes and native plants. Holes 3 and 18 both provide a real test for golfers, with raised greens and frontal bunkers ready to throw you off course. Troia has also been listed in Golf Digest’s ‘100 top golf courses’ outside the USA.

West Cliffs Golf Links, Lisbon, Portugal

The golf course at West Cliffs offers a diverse range of holes, set against the backdrop of some amazing views of the coastal landscape. It’s managed by Praia d’el Rey and forms part of the 4-course grouping in the local area. The course is challenging and requires some strong concentration as it features deceiving sloping greens and waste bunkers that can easily throw your game off.

Look out for the 15th hole which is a par 5 and has a challenging uphill elevation that catches many golfers out. The 16th, 17th and 18th holes can also prove difficult and make or break even the most skilled golfer’s game.

Porto Santo Golf Club, Porto Santo, Madeira, Portugal

Once you’ve landed in Funchal, Madeira, the island of Porto Santo is just a two-hour ferry or 20-minute flight from the Island’s capital city, and its well worth a visit. Likened to being on a Caribbean island, Porto Santo is a scenic and beautiful place with a dry climate – making it the perfect location for golfing.

The Porto Santo golf course is designed by Severiano Ballesteros and includes his classic layout of six par 3’s, six par 4’s and six par 5’s, along with Seve’s signature ‘S’ shaped bunker, Golfers will also find a real challenge on the 18th hole, which features a long approach over water to the green.

This guest blog post was written by The Golf Travel People – specialists in providing high-quality golf holidays since 2004.