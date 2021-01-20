Tokyo is the capital of Japan and is located in Asia. This place is not only the best tourist destination but also a good place to stay. There are several important reasons to visit Tokyo. Tokyo is the largest city with over 200,000 restaurants. You do not have to worry about the quality of food in Tokyo. All restaurants offer quality and delicious food to visitors. You can also find many options for dishes. In other words, food is not a problem in Tokyo, like in other countries. the following are the best places Must See Destinations in Tokyo

Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden

One of the best tourist destinations in Tokyo is the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden. As Tokyo is famous for its parks and natural landscapes in Japan, this amazing tourist area should never be missed. By combining French and English landscapes with Japanese traditions, the Imperial Garden has beauty and traditions. The park was originally intended for the royal family and covered hectares and 3.5 km. Home to more than 20,000 trees, including more than 1,500 cherry trees, the majestic Himalayan cypress, which rises from all the garden trees, and the tulips, cypresses, and ring flowers, previously planted in the royal garden. This park is the favourite place of Hanmi or cherry blossoms from late March to late April. Surprisingly, the Japanese expect not only every year but also from tourists.

Senso Ji.

This is an ancient temple known as Asakusa. It is a great place for the first time because it is one of the most famous and oldest temples in the country. This culture is also associated with Buddhist culture and gained its independence after World War II. The temple has many shops for antiques and traditional antiques. Besides, there is a five-story pagoda near the temple that combines to offer the perfect travel experience to everyone. This temple is among the top 10 countries in the country. Sekko-Ji, Tokyo’s most important and oldest temple, is a must-see in Japan. This ancient Buddhist temple not only attracts tourists from other countries. People from all over Japan come to visit this temple. The impressive architecture and entrance of the temple is a pleasure to see. The surroundings of the temple are also fascinating. There are many traditional shops and eateries that you can visit SensoJi.

Royal Palace

Tokyo Imperial Palace is the headquarters of the Emperor of Japan. It is located near Tokyo Station. The property where the palace is located is substantial. Apart from the beautiful mansion, this property has a museum, office, and some other private residences-the Emperor of Japan’s main residence. Tokyo Palace is a large, park-like place in Tokyo’s Chihuahua district. The house has several buildings and is also the seat of the Royal Family in Japan. It also houses several museums, law enforcement and archives. Also, the palace has been developed, which used to be Edo Castle. This site is known for its immense real estate value in the 1980s, believing it to be more valuable than California’s entire state.

Shibuya

It is the most popular place in Tokyo and is well known for its large pedestrian crossings and is one of the world’s busiest places. The city is located at Shibuya Station, which has several exits and parking. This is intended for the free flow of pedestrians throughout the area. Besides, the area is reinforced with various artefacts. Like the Hachiko statue, it is a memorial to a faithful dog of the same name. Around the Hachiko Statue is a common meeting place where you can see people from all over the world. Besides, the area is filled with several large TV screens embedded in surrounding buildings. The popular Starbucks store is also here, and people come there to enjoy American food. Shibuya’s position is truly amazing and has been compared to Times Square in New York.

Go to the shrine of Meiji Jingu.

Visiting the Meiji-Jingu Temple, Tokyo’s most famous temple, is an essential part of all tracking packages. The royal palace has gardens, beautiful bridges and the famous Edo Palace and Square. This site describes the history of feudal Japan in a calm environment. In general, only the eastern gardens of the palace are open to the public. Asakusa is one of the city’s oldest areas where the country’s first public photography and cinema studio can be found. Another popular attraction here is the ancient Sensoji Temple. Many art festivals, street exhibitions and parades are held in the city.

National Museum

Japan’s oldest and largest art museum is one of the most interesting places. The TNM Museum, which dates back to 1872, is one of the country’s oldest museums. This collection has a wide range of antiquities that have been collected from different places in Asia. On average, the museum’s artwork is estimated to contain more than 100,000 items, including 87 sources of Japanese national treasure. Finally, the museum is a popular research centre and also hosts educational programs. This museum is located in the park known as Uno. The park has many restaurants and shops in its area, which is excellent for the first time. Other places include outdoor galleries and gardens where people can spend their time. The collections in this museum are based on many of Japan’s historical arts and the Silk Road, and this museum has a large collection of special works of art and antiques from Asia. There are more than 100,000 items, and no one can get bored while visiting this place.

Shopping

Tokyo has become a major shopping destination for those eager for the latest and greatest technological advances from failed designers. Whether you are looking for something cheap in one of the domestic and foreign markets in the city or a more comfortable space between designer shops, you can be sure that you can find it here if you need something. If you are confused, try one of the largest supermarkets in any city in Tokyo.

Conclusion

Overall, Tokyo has many beautiful destinations and amazing tourist destinations. Whether modern, traditional, future, or ancient, you will definitely enjoy your vacation in one of the world’s best tourist places by choosing a vacation package, visit Cathay Pacific for more information.