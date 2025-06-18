Six Weeks, Three Kids, One Camper Van: Our French Summer Adventure

Imagine sipping fresh espresso outside your campervan as the sun rises over a sleepy vineyard in Bordeaux. Later that same day, you’re meandering through lavender fields in Provence or sampling oysters by the sea in Brittany. A campervan holiday in France offers the ultimate blend of freedom, comfort, and cultural immersion, perfect for those seeking a more meaningful way to travel this summer.

Well to me that sounds like heaven, ands being able to work remotely (if at all) I have booked for 6 weeks this summer, for my family and I (wife and 3 sons). So I thought it worth sharing the findings of my weeks of research if it could help anyone else.

Judging by how quickly things booked up, it seems my dream is not unique. With soaring hotel prices, crowded airports, and a renewed desire for open-road adventure, van life is quickly becoming the go-to summer holiday choice across Europe. France, with its stunning landscapes, scenic byways, and vast camper-friendly infrastructure, is the ideal playground for this kind of travel.

Why Choose a Campervan Holiday in France?

Whether you’re craving coastal drives or countryside escapes, campervan travel in France offers flexibility that traditional holidays simply can’t match. Want to stay an extra day in that perfect vineyard you stumbled upon? No problem. Need to chase the sun inland or head for a breezy Atlantic beach? Easy, change your plans like that wind.

France also boasts a well-developed network of Aires de Camping-Car, dedicated motorhome stopovers often with basic services, sometimes free or just a few euros per night. This allows you to park near charming villages, forested trails, or even castle viewpoints with ease.

Plus, with many family-friendly campsites, local produce markets, and picnic-perfect rest stops, every journey becomes part of the destination in that bid to make treasured family memories.

Best Regions to Explore by Campervan

We go to France every year, and this is our top picks. Each of these are easily worth a week of your time, hence our extended stay to ensure they are not just a blur out the windows.

Of course, personal opinion vary and further research should be done to suit your idea of the perfect French getaway.

Provence & The Côte d’Azur

Golden fields of sunflowers and lavender. Hilltop villages like Gordes and Roussillon. Artisan markets and fragrant olive groves. Wind your way down to the Mediterranean for glamorous beach days in Nice or laid-back coastal towns like Cassis.

Loire Valley

Known for its fairy-tale châteaux, rolling vineyards, and tranquil riverside roads. This is slow France at its best—ideal for families, wine lovers, and history buffs alike.

Alsace & The Vosges

Drive through half-timbered villages straight out of a Brothers Grimm tale. Sample Rieslings, explore the Route des Vins, and hike pine-covered mountains—all within short distances.

Normandy & Brittany

From the iconic Mont Saint-Michel to the pink granite coast, these regions offer dramatic shorelines, creamy cheeses, cider trails, and D-Day history. Great for coastal camping with a cool Atlantic breeze.

The Pyrenees & Southwest

A dream for active travellers: mountain passes, Basque villages, surf beaches near Biarritz. Wild camping is possible in more rural areas, and scenic Aires dot the valleys and foothills.

What You Need to Know Before You Go

Driving licences: UK licences are valid in France; no international permit required, but please read the UK Government’s advice on driving abroad.

UK licences are valid in France; no international permit required, but please read the UK Government’s advice on driving abroad. Speed limits: Generally 80–130 km/h depending on the road type and weather.

Generally 80–130 km/h depending on the road type and weather. Toll roads (péages): Many major routes have tolls, keep euros or a card handy.

Many major routes have tolls, keep euros or a card handy. Campervan hire: Companies vary by start off location. Despite living close to the Newhaven ferry, we are flying from Gatwick to Rennes, then using Evasia for our motorhome rental as the pickup and drop off stations align perfectly to our intended start/stop points of our route.

Companies vary by start off location. Despite living close to the Newhaven ferry, we are flying from Gatwick to Rennes, then using Evasia for our motorhome rental as the pickup and drop off stations align perfectly to our intended start/stop points of our route. Apps to download: Park4Night, Campercontact, France Passion (for vineyard stays), and ViaMichelin.

Budgeting & Costs

This is what I’ve paid or budgeted for, obviously our motorhome is bigger so would cost more than a smaller camper for a couple.

Cost Element Typical Range (High Season) Campervan Hire (per day) €70–€150 Diesel €1.70–€2.00 per litre Aires (overnight stop) Free to €15 Full-service campsite €25–€50 Tolls (France total trip) €50–€150 (depending on route)

Top Tips for First-Timers

Don’t over-plan: Leave room for spontaneous detours and long lunches.

Leave room for spontaneous detours and long lunches. Pack light but smart: Think collapsible cookware, refillable bottles, and compact bedding.

Think collapsible cookware, refillable bottles, and compact bedding. Stay charged: Bring a power bank or solar charger, especially for wild camping nights.

Bring a power bank or solar charger, especially for wild camping nights. Mind the etiquette: Greet campsite neighbours, dispose of waste responsibly, and enjoy the slower pace.

Greet campsite neighbours, dispose of waste responsibly, and enjoy the slower pace. Local markets: Stock up on fresh bread, cheese, fruit, and wine. French van life essentials in my book!

Suggested Itinerary: 10 Days from Bordeaux to the Côte d’Azur

Of course most people will struggle with our 6 week plan, and if I had 10-14 days, I’d do the below which is very flexible:

Start: Tours (Loire Valley) – Castle-spotting, riverside cycle rides, and white wines.

Day 1–2: Bordeaux – Wine tasting & riverside cycling

Day 3–4: Dordogne – Castles, markets & kayaking

Day 5–6: Carcassonne – Medieval fortress city

Day 7–8: Provence – Lavender fields & rosé villages

Day 9–10: Côte d’Azur – Beach days in Nice or Èze

Finish: Côte d’Azur – Glamorous beaches, hilltop towns, and dramatic coastline.

Best Pick-Up Locations for Your Camper Van

We recommend these starting points based on route efficiency and accessibility:

Top Choice: Tours (Parçay-Meslay)

Ideal launch point for a Loire-to-South journey

Scenic start without the traffic tangle of Paris

Other Great Options:

Orléans (Meung-sur-Loire) – Easy access to Loire & A10 motorway

Marne-la-Vallée (Lagny-sur-Marne) – Best for arrivals via Paris or CDG Airport

Troyes (Villechétif) – Works well for a southbound route via Burgundy

Reims (Tinqueux) – If arriving via Eurostar or northern ferry routes

Hiring a campervan in France offers more than just a holiday, it’s a full immersion in Gallic life. With every region offering a new taste, vista, or rhythm, you’ll experience the country not as a tourist, but as a wanderer. So pack your bags, fill your tank, and set off this summer, and join me on an unforgettable French road trip.