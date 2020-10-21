Swanage events you can’t miss

Thinking about taking your family to Swanage? It’s nice to take a break and spend a full weekend in a traditional British seaside town. Swanage is known for its laid back nature, and is the perfect place to unwind, relax and bask in the sun. But the town isn’t as quiet as you might think. There’s always something going on in Swanage, and you’ll want to plan your trip based on the events you want to see and do. Numerous festivals make Swanage a fun and lively town, and the locals are always eager to welcome tourists and let them experience local culture and traditions.

Swanage Carnival

If there’s one event you can’t afford to miss on the Swanage calendar, it’s the Carnival. It’s the biggest event in town, lasting for a total of eight days during the last week of July. Incredibly, this week-long festival is organized entirely by volunteers. And what’s even better is that the funds raised during the event are donated to charity. The Carnival is known for the colorful carnival procession, spectacular fireworks, live music, sporting events and air displays.

Purbeck Art Weeks

The Purbeck Art Weeks is held in late May and lasts until early June. This event is all about celebrating local artists and their works across the Isle of Purbeck. The arts organization in Swanage also showcases visual and performing artists and you can even take a tour of artists’ home studios.

Swanage Blues Festival

For music lovers, you’d want to go to Swanage in March or October. The Swanage Blues Festival is held during these two months, and it’s one that locals and tourists wait for all year. It’s dubbed as a Big Blues Party, an event in which musicians perform in pubs, restaurants and bars all around town.

Purbeck Film Festival

The Purbeck Film Festival showcases local and independent film-making with support from the British Film Institute. It offers a variety of cinematic experiences. The event is usually held in autumn, but smaller events are also held throughout the year. A key host for this unique festival is the Art Deco-style cinema in nearby Wareham town.

Swanage Railway’s Autumn Steam Gala

If you haven’t taken a ride on the Swanage steam train, then you’re missing out. It’s fascinating to think that you’re riding on a classic steam train that’s been saved by volunteers over 30 years. The Autumn Steam Gala celebrates all things relating to steam locomotives. According to Swanage News, other locomotives from different parts of the country are also invited during the event. The train takes passengers from Norden to Swanage, giving them breathtaking views along the way.

Swanage Sea Rowing Regatta

For fans of water sports, the Swanage Sea Rowing Regatta is a must-see event. It’s organized by the Swanage Sea Rowing Club. The all-day event features sea rowing clubs from different parts of the country, competing in organized races in Swanage Bay. This also acquaints locals and tourists to the sea rowing club where they can take lessons and learn the basics of the sport.