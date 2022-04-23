17 Top Family-Friendly Vacation Destinations in Scotland

Scotland is a land of many contrasts and as one of the most varied countries in the world, it will offer a vacation experience fit for everyone in your family. Whether you love history, activities, or simply exploring natural beauty, there is something for everyone in this gorgeous country.

There’s no better place than Scotland to explore the wonders of the great outdoors with your family. From the mountains to the sea, there’s plenty to do for outdoor adventures of all kinds.

Vacationing with your family doesn’t necessarily mean staying in a hotel or RV park. Instead, explore a new place through personal experiences, and explore the great outdoors. Scotland is filled with family-friendly vacation destinations that are ideal for exploring together, from theme parks to historic castles, golf courses, and more.

Read on for our list of the best family-friendly vacation destinations in Scotland.

1. Edinburgh

Edinburgh is a great family destination for a summer holiday. It’s not only one of the most beautiful cities in the world but the capital of Scotland. Take the kids to the zoo, the museums, and the park. The city centre is a pedestrian zone, so you don’t even have to drive to enjoy it. And then there is the famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival, a great cultural experience.

You can also visit an abbey as part of a family holiday to Scotland. Many visitors to Edinburgh visit St. Mary’s Abbey, with its impressive architecture, or Dryburgh Abbey. Both are just a short drive from the Edinburgh centre.

2. Glasgow

If you want to explore the city of Glasgow, but don’t want to spend the whole holiday away from the kids, this might be the best place for you. Glasgow has one of the largest and best zoo parks in Europe. Kelvingrove Park has a beautiful castle, an art gallery, and a zoo. It’s an easy day trip from Edinburgh, and you can spend the whole day there exploring with your family.

This city is full of great museums, and the architecture is amazing. Glasgow Museums and the Hunterian Museum are good choices. You can also go shopping or eat out at a restaurant together.

3. Isle of Arran

The Isle of Arran is one of the most beautiful parts of Scotland, with a dramatic landscape. The west coast is rocky, and the east coast is sandy. Explore both here, with beautiful beaches. Visit the castles and the town of Tarbert, and take a walk along the beach. You can also rent a cottage on the island, which is a great way to experience the Scottish countryside with your family.

The Isle of Arran is also a great place for hiking, with many great trails to explore. The west coast of the island is rocky, making for great cliffs to explore and climb.

4. Stirling

Stirling offers one of the most impressive medieval castles in Scotland. You can go to the castle, or explore the surrounding city. A guided tour of the castle is a must, but you can also explore the city on your own. This small city is full of great shops and restaurants and has a lively atmosphere.

And while you’re there, explore the city on foot, or a bike. There are many great trails in the area. The walking tour of Stirling and the bike trail through town are two of the best family-friendly vacation destinations in Scotland.

5. Skye and Loch Ness National Scenic Area

This is one of the most iconic places in Scotland, the landscape is dramatic. The southern tip of Skye is one of the most beautiful parts of the country. Visit the great house, explore the coast, hike along the coast, or go to the amazing Great Churn. Here you can explore the natural beauty of the country with your family.

This also makes a great base for exploring the rest of the country. There are many places to visit nearby, and the scenery here is great.

6. Trossachs

This place is the “heather-covered hills” of Scotland. This is a great place for hiking, with dozens of great trails to explore in the area. You can also visit the town of Lochearnhead, or take a train to Mallaig and watch the spectacular scenery. It is one of the most beautiful places in the country.

Another great thing about this area is that there are great family activities in the area. This is a great place for biking, with great trails in the area, or exploring on your bike.

7. St Andrews and the Old Course at St. Andrews Golf Club

This is one of the most famous golf courses in the world, and one of the most historic. You can explore the historic town of St Andrews, and then go to the Old Course at St. Andrews Golf Club and explore with your family.

This is a great way to explore the town and learn about the golf course. You can also do the tour at your own pace, with children if they’re old enough, or do it as a family activity.

8. The National Trust for Scotland

Another great way to explore Scotland is by visiting the National Trust for Scotland. This is a great organization that preserves great landscapes and tells the story of Scotland through them. Visit the landscapes of Scotland, or visit castles, explore the Scotland Coast path, and learn about the history of the area.

This is a great way to explore the country and spend time with your family exploring the great outdoors.

9. Cairngorm National Park, Scotland

Cairngorm National Park is an outstanding destination for outdoor activities such as walking, mountain biking, climbing, canoeing and kayaking. The park is noted for its wild, rugged mountain scenery and its clusters of lakes that are good for fishing. The park has a wide variety of wildlife, including otters, wildcats, golden eagles, peregrine falcons and red grouse. There’s also a wide variety of plant species, including Scots pine and Norwegian spruce, as well as bogs, scrub and heath, which are good for birdwatching.

There are five main landscapes in the park: the mountains, the Marlfield, the forests, the wastes and the bogs. You can visit the mountains at Braeriach and Lochan Dhu, the forests at Drumochter and Cairnwell, the wastes at Coire an Lochain and the bogs at Borradale. Lochan a’ Bhalgain, a typical Highland lochan, is a stunning clifftop gem.

10. Strathclyde Park, Scotland

Strathclyde Park, also known as Clydeside Park, is a sprawling wildlife reserve in the Scottish Highlands. It’s a great destination for family trips, thanks to its many activities for all ages. There are six areas of the park to explore, including Loch Ganavan and Loch Goil, which are great for birdwatching; Loch Rannoch, a beautiful landscape with dramatic mountains; and Glen Strathfary, with its mountains and ancient forests. There are dozens of walking trails to explore, as well as guided tours and tours that can help you experience Scottish history and culture firsthand.

This park is also home to two of Scotland’s top wildlife attractions. The Scottish Wildcat Centre is a national breeding facility that cares for wildcats, and Loch Goil Visitor Centre offers a look at the ecology of the park. The park also has Scotland’s biggest watersports lake and one of the country’s largest camping facilities.

11. Falkirk Wheel, Scotland

Falkirk Wheel is a visitor attraction in the Scottish city of Falkirk, where you can take a boat ride around a massive rotating wheel. Built in 1887, the Falkirk Wheel is the largest of its kind in the world, and it offers visitors a unique view of the surrounding area, including the city of Falkirk itself. Visitors can also explore the area by foot or by taking a guided tour that focuses on the history of the Falkirk Wheel.

There are more than 40 different shops and restaurants in the Falkirk Wheel area, and Falkirk has a wide variety of things to see and do, such as visiting the Falkirk Wheel, the Falkirk Museum, or taking a trip to the St. Andrew Square shopping centre.

12. Glen Coe, Scotland

Glen Coe is a stunning mountainous area in the Highlands of Scotland that is home to a number of hiking trails, as well as the world’s largest purpose-built climbing wall. There’s also a range of things to see and do in the area, including many hotels and restaurants. Visitors can explore the area by taking a guided tour that combines hiking with a history lesson, or they can explore the area on their own. There are many places to stay in Glen Coe, including luxury hotels and self-catering cottages.

There are many outdoor activities for visitors to Glen Coe, including hiking, climbing, kayaking, and skiing. Visitors can also enjoy a range of indoor activities, such as visiting a museum or museum shop.

13. Taynuilt, Scotland

Taynuilt is a beautiful, charming Scottish town on the Arran coast. It’s a great destination for exploring the great outdoors, thanks to its many walking trails in the surrounding area and the Taynuilt Forest Park. Visitors can explore the area on foot or by taking a guided tour. Some tours focus on the history of the local area or the surrounding area. You can explore the town on foot or by taking a guided tour. There are many places to stay in Taynuilt, including hotels, guesthouses, and self-catering properties.

If you’re looking for family-friendly activities in the area, there are plenty to choose from. The Taynuilt Outdoor Centre offers a range of hiking trails, as well as mountain biking, orienteering, and caving activities. You can also explore the area by kayaking or by taking a guided walking tour.

14. Aviemore, Scotland

Aviemore is a charming town at the foot of the mountains in Scotland that is best known for its skiing. But it’s also a great place to explore the great outdoors, with more than 100 miles of hiking and biking trails. Visitors can explore these trails on foot or by mountain bike, or they can also enjoy guided tours, which focus on a variety of topics, from history to wildlife. There are many places to stay in Aviemore, including luxury hotels, guesthouses, and self-catering properties. You can explore the town and surrounding area by foot or by taking a guided tour.

If you’re looking for family-friendly activities in the area, there are plenty to choose from. The Aviemore Outdoor Centre offers a range of hiking and cycling trails, as well as canyoning and rock climbing. You can also explore the area by kayaking or by taking a guided walking tour.

15. Arrochar and Tarbet, Scotland

This is a great place for those who love the beach, as it’s only a short drive from Glasgow. Arrochar and Tarbet are two small towns on the west coast of Scotland that have beautiful beaches lining the coast.

There are many hotels, guesthouses, and Scottish Bed and Breakfasts in Arrochar and Tarbet that are family-friendly. You can enjoy trips to the beach, fishing and golfing, as well as walks in the surrounding Scottish countryside and castles to visit.

16. Barra Isles, Scotland

The Scottish islands of the Inner Hebrides are a great place for a family vacation. This is one of the best places to visit in Scotland if you want to experience the outdoors with your family. You can go hiking, biking, kayaking, and explore the Scottish countryside on the way to the islands. The islands of Barra, Benbecula, and Islay are just a few of the islands that make up this group.

You’ll find that plenty of family-friendly accommodations are available on the islands. You can stay in a self-catering cottage or a hostel. Although the weather can get rough during the winter, the rest of the year is ideal for outdoor activities.

17. The Western Isles

Let’s Go!

Scotland is a stunning country for outdoor adventures, whether you’re looking for a family vacation or a romantic getaway. Explore the stunning landscapes and rich history of this Celtic nation, and you’ll find plenty to do for all ages. From walking trails and mountain biking opportunities to historic castles and theme parks, there’s plenty here for outdoor lovers of all kinds. Explore Scotland with your family this summer, and make the most of your time there.