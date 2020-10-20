3 Super Tips for First Time Private Jet Hire

COVID-19 measures and now the easing of them has changed the way that we travel. Many new people are looking for private jet charters as a way to travel to their required destination in style. Before the virus, the main clientele would be people that are used to that mode of travel. The rich and famous! But with more affordable flights, people wanting a new experience and with people ‘chipping in’ more people are looking to have a luxury and personal form of aviation travel for the first time.

We know private jet charter can be intimidating if you have not booked a private jet before. So let’s look at 5 tips to make that journey a smooth one:

Think about the size of the aircraft for your exact needs:

Private Jets come in many different sizes and crafts. We can break that down to 3 easy options for your group size, luggage and destination, but often people have a personal preference as well.

Light and small jets:

From Jet App these would be smaller propeller driven planes with 1 or 2 motors, 4-6 seats and a maximum speed of 400km/h. Perfect for couples or small parties for mini breaks to top destinations like Zurich, Milan Linate or Moscow Vnukovo.

Mid sized aircraft:

From companies such as Cessnas these have more space and seating for 10-12 people. You will have a larger bathroom and divide between the aircraft sections. Longer range and can travel for 6hours non stop perfect for a family holiday to places like Morocco or Cape Verde. A nice Luxury 5 Star beach hotel.

Large long range jets:

Large long range jets by ultra luxury manufacturers such as Gulfstream, Bombardier, or Boeing are the choice for long haul flights. They will have proper flat beds for sleeping, big large bathrooms, will have 3-4 different cabins and sections to the aircraft.

Get advice from the experts for peace of mind:

When you book a Private Jet for charter it will either be via a jet operator with its own fleet of aircraft, or via a 3rd party management such as booking Your Personal Charter Flight via JetApp, which will find you a private jet to charter from different owners. With hundreds of third party operators in the European region alone, each running a small fleet for jets, it’s a broken up market in many small pieces. This can make it hard to find the perfect craft for your requirements. So it helps to work with a charter broker like JetApp. JetApp’s role is to help you filter and find the best aircraft, from what can feel like an overwhelming choice of options. That is our mission to you and with the ease of the app, one that we feel is the best choice for your personal needs. A trusted broker will just work with accredited operators who will operate at the highest level of service and will have your safety as paramount. This is something JetApp takes very seriously. Especially with the Covid19 situation we have also increased hygiene procedures to keep you safe.

What happens at the Airport ?

Flying by private charter jet is a totally different and much more streamlined experience. You will often not use main airports, but smaller airfields that are purposefully built for such things, for example Fambrough or Brighton in the UK, or Paris Le Bourget in France.

Private charter jet facilities at an airport are what is called FBO; that stands for Fixed Base Operator. This term means that it’s much faster and smoother for you to get on the plane. You can literally drive up, park and walk over to meet your captain of the aircraft. You will have to go though the normal security procedures, but of course it will just be you and your party. It will be a smooth process, there will be no crowds of people and a very exclusive service for private jet customers. When your flight is over, it’s the same smooth procedure at the other end.

So there we go, some great reasons to get yourself a fantastic experience and book a great trip with JetApp. Take to the skies and have a great time!