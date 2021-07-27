How to Best Prepare for a UK Driving Holiday

This summer is all about the humble staycation. With many foreign destinations off the cards for a lot of us, we’re looking within the UK for our holiday fix more than ever. And what better way to see what our glorious country has to offer than with a road trip? If you’re considering getting behind the wheel to explore, make sure you’re fully prepared before you set off.

Spoilt for Choice

Firstly, where could you go on your driving holiday? There are endless options. Head to Scotland for the North Coast 500, widely considered one of the best road trips in the world thanks to the jaw-dropping vistas of the Highlands. At the other end of the country, explore some hidden spots in Devon and Cornwall by driving The Atlantic Highway, or go to Wales to explore The Cambrian Way. Northern Ireland is home to the stunning Causeway Coastal Route, while the Norfolk Coast in the East will provide you with four days of idyllic scenery.

But before you pack up your things and jump in your car, make sure you do the following – after that, you’ll be good to go and enjoy those wide open roads.

Thoroughly Check your Vehicle

Before you do anything, make sure your car is road-ready. Check your tyres – if they look at all worn down, consider getting a new set. Then move on to check your oil, brake fluid, windscreen washer and brake lights. You’ll be more relaxed if you know everything is in good working order and your holiday is more likely to go without a hitch.

Pack Emergency Items

Prepare for the worst, just in case it happens. Pack a handy bag of emergency items including a high-vis jacket, torch, spare bulbs and a first aid kit. Make sure you have a spare tyre in your boot.

Ensure you’re Insured

It’s vital you have all the right paperwork before you head off. Firstly, make sure your insurance is up to date and covers everything you need, and print out a copy so you have it to hand. Do you know the steps you need to take if you do breakdown or have an accident? Also remember to pack your MOT certificate, as well as your driving licence.

Pack for All Weathers

Britain is not blessed with consistent weather. It might be raining one minute and bright sunshine the next, so pack wisely. Whether you need a raincoat or sun cream, thermals or a hat, be prepared for all possible weathers.

Plan your Journey

Plan ahead and don’t forget a snack bag! Essential to any long journey, you’ll need to keep the driver and passengers well fed and hydrated. Pack energy-rich snacks and thirst-quenching drinks, because sometimes you might not be able to get to a service station. Also plan your entertainment – download some podcasts and put together a playlist to get everyone in the holiday mood.