The UK’s Top 3 Camping Spots

With Easter fast approaching, many families will be thinking about a well-deserved break and it seems that staycations are set to be hugely popular again this year even with international travel now an option. Google searches for staycations remain incredibly high and it is easy to see why when you consider the many benefits that staycations offer.

Campervan Holidays Remain Popular

There has also been a sharp rise in camper van sales since the start of the pandemic, which essentially gives people a holiday home on wheels. The UK set a record for motorhome and camper van sales in August of 2021 with 16,608 registrations with the DVLA between July 2020 and June 2021. Campervans and motorhomes provide people with the freedom and flexibility to take a vacation when they need and there are many fabulous spots around the UK to choose from – just make sure that you have adequate motorhome insurance cover in place to ensure that your break away is as stress-free as possible. With that in mind, here are 3 of the best places for a camping holiday to consider with your family.

The Lake District

The Lake District is an obvious choice as a UNESCO World Heritage Centre with outstanding natural beauty in the northwest of England. This is somewhere perfect for either a camping or camper van vacation with dozens of campsites to choose from. There are all kinds of highlights to check out during your stay, including Lake Windermere, Loughrigg Fell and Helvellyn. Kids tend to love the Lake District and its sheer size means that there are always places to explore.

Cornwall Court Farm Campsite

Cornwall is another place that kids tend to love because you have the beach and the option for water sports as well as cool, laid back towns like Newquay and Truro. Cornwall Court Farm Campsite is an excellent campsite within range of all the major attractions and with all of the essential amenities that you need, including showers, bathrooms, kitchens etc. You are also treated to lovely views of the countryside with plenty of places for walks in the surrounding area.

North Wales, Bwch yn Uchaf

Set in the stunning Snowdonia National Park and close to an excellent sailing spot in Llyn Tegid, Bwch yn Uchaf is perfect if you have a dog that you want to bring along as a pet-friendly resort with plenty of great walking spots nearby. You are also a 40-minute drive from the beach with Portmeirion just a little further. With practically no light pollution, the stargazing here will take your breath away.

These are 3 of the best places in the UK for a camping holiday that you and the kids are sure to love. Staycations are remaining hugely popular and it is easy to see why when you consider the beautiful places all over the UK to discover.