5 alternatives to busy British city attractions

With travel restrictions in the UK still unclear and constantly changing, more of us than ever before are planning to take holidays and short breaks domestically. But with so many of us rushing to the major cities and tourist attractions, it’s bound to feel like you’re running into a sardine situation where you’re not going to have a very good time. Add to that the fact that social distancing could be almost impossible in particularly busy situations and it’s no wonder you might be looking at some more natural alternatives to busy British city attractions.

For those wanting to avoid busy city attractions when visiting the UK or having a staycation this year, these are some of the less well-known, interesting sites around the country.

Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, Wrexham

A UNESCO world heritage site and the highest canal aqueduct in the world. This is a surprisingly beautiful part of Wales that often gets overlooked. The 18-arched stone and cast-iron structure is used by narrowboats and was completed in 1805 having taken ten years to design and build. It’s a truly stunning piece of design and it’s only 40 miles from Liverpool, so can tie in neatly with a visit if you are a Beatles or Liverpool FC fan. There are plenty of luxury serviced apartments in Liverpool to choose from too, so you’ll certainly be comfortable!

Malham Cove, North Yorkshire

This curved limestone formation was created more than 12,000 years ago in the idyllic North Yorkshire dales just outside the quaint village of Malham and is a beautiful spot for a walking holiday. The natural beauty spot was even featured in one of the Harry Potter films, so if you’re a Potter nerd it should hold an even greater appeal.

Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, Anglesey, North Wales

Yes, that is a real place name. In fact, it’s the second-longest one-word place name in the entire world! Located on the idyllic island of Anglesey, Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch is more than just a funny name with a world-famous train station (sign) but it’s also a wonderful place to get away from it all for a weekend.

Eden Project, Cornwall

It might be a major tourist attraction during the summer months, but with summer winding down, the Eden Project in Cornwall might be a good shout for a quiet and exotic afternoon. It’s two iconic dome structures (one of which is the largest indoor rainforest in the world) house thousands of plant species and the weather is always balmy and pleasant, whatever the time of year.

Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

With a history dating back to 420AD, this grade 1 listed building is one of the oldest castles in England still standing. There’s a rich history of war, invasion and destruction here and best of all, it’s situated on the beautiful Northeast coast of England so you can combine it with a trip to the beach!