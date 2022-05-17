When people think about tourist destinations in the UK, it is likely that London will be top of the list. The capital certainly has a lot to offer people, but there are also many brilliant places to visit and attractions throughout the UK. These places will also be quieter and less expensive than London as well! So, what are some of the best places to visit in the UK?

Lake District

In terms of natural beauty, it is hard to beat the Lake District. The UNESCO-protected park is the largest in England and features postcard-esque landscapes with blue lakes, huge mountain ranges, dense woodland and rolling hills. This is the perfect place for a motorhome holiday as there are many excellent motorhome parks to choose from that will allow you to get out and explore each day – just make sure that you remember to arrange insurance from a specialist like Comfort Insurance.

Cambridge

Cambridge is one the finest cities in the UK and, of course, home to one of the most prestigious universities in the entire world. This is also a charming city to explore with many highlights, including punting on the River Cam, King’s College, a picnic in the park or stopping off at the many great pubs, cafes and restaurants found throughout the city.

Snowdonia

Located in northwest Wales, Snowdonia National Park is a sight to behold and offers breathtaking views out to sea and even as far as Ireland on a clear day. The historic Snowdon Mountain Railway is an essential experience (and also the easiest way to reach the summit), but adventurous types will also get a thrill from rock climbing and hiking and/or cycling the extensive network of trails.

Norfolk

The UK is often not considered for its beaches, but you will be surprised at just how beautiful it is in Norfolk (as well as how quiet it can be!). It is a great place for chilling out on the sandy beach or you could even hire a canal boat and make your way across the Broads while taking in the stunning views.

Yorkshire Dales

Yorkshire is a brilliant place to discover as there is something for everyone with a fascinating history. There are many highlights, but no trip to Yorkshire is complete without visiting the Yorkshire Dales – another National Park with rugged natural beauty, charming towns and villages and walking trails for all abilities.

These are a few of the best places to visit in the UK that will give you an authentic experience and show you that there is much more to the UK than just London. The UK has beauty, history and culture throughout and visiting any of these places will be a thrilling experience.