What are the best UK holiday destinations? 

Most people in the UK instantly think of a warm foreign country when booking a holiday. But what if you could get the best of it while staying on these shores. Is it still appealing?

In recent years, the number of people holidaying in the UK has increased significantly, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2022, inquiries about breaks in the UK are up 74%, with many Brits trying different types of holiday experiences, whether it’s glamping, camping or caravanning.

If you and your family want to go on a holiday in the UK, there are a lot of scenic destinations within driving distance. So, make sure you do the appropriate checks and have the right documents so you’re good to go on a lovely drive to your staycation!

But where are some good locations to visit in the UK?

The scenic Scottish Highlands

The Highlands are an absolute treasure of the British Isles. There is a huge number of things you’re able to do, from hiking to train rides and whisky tasting. It can accommodate all types of holidays, whether it’s one with a partner or your family.

Delightful Devon

Devon has a fantastic mix of natural and man-made beauty. With its quaint, cobbled towns and fantastic countryside and beaches (which are some of the best in the UK), it’s hard to see why Devon isn’t at the top of a lot of people’s lists when they’re looking for a staycation. There’s so much to see and do, which is why it’s appealing to a huge variety of people.

Calming Cornwall

Another one in the south of England, Cornwall also appeals to a huge variety of people. It has always been a destination in the UK that most consider one of the best staycation spots. There’s plenty of coastline, with some hidden gems that really pull people back to this incredibly popular spot.

Luscious Lake District

If you just want pure countryside and mountainous landscapes, the Lake District is the location for you. With rolling hills and fields, it’s a perfect getaway for those who want an active staycation that’s relatively quiet.

The ones we’ve mentioned are only a handful of locations that are proven to be incredibly popular for staycations. Look around, find something that sounds as though it’s up your street and then treat yourself, your partner or the family to a well-earned staycation.

