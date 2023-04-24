Four Reasons To Staycation In Scotland This Summer

The cost of living crisis is leading more people to explore the beauty of the United Kingdom – many people don’t realise just how magnificent some locations in the UK are. Sure, you might have different 5* all-inclusive hotel experiences, and sure, the UK might offer different experiences, but those experiences can be just as magical. If you’re not used to having a staycation in the UK and are looking for inspiration, look no further than Scotland. Scotland and its scenery are consistently ranked among the best locations in the UK to explore.

You shouldn’t need reasons to consider Scotland as one of your staycation destinations, but in case you did, we’ve compiled five reasons you should look no further than Scotland for a staycation this summer.

The Magnificent Coastline

The coastline has to be one of the main drawing points of a staycation in Scotland. Granted, although dramatically captivating during the winter, the Scottish coastline isn’t one you’d want to find a spot to relax in. The winter weather creates ferocious swells that crash against the cliff rocks, and the natural coastal winds can feel almost borderline hurricane. In the summer, however, comes the beautiful serenity of the Scottish coastline – it’s the yin and yang of the coastline world, if you will. The beaches and bays transform into a haven for holidaymakers looking to soak up the sun in one of the secluded coastal spots.

Some of the best Scottish coastline to explore includes:

● Rockcliffe Beach

● Calgary Bay

● Nairn Beach

● West Sands Beach

● Coldingham Bay

Scotland is also infamous for its coastal road trip routes – a glorious idea for making the most of the summer sun. Some of the best routes include; Fife coastal route, Angus coastal route, and the North Coast 500. There’s something so tranquil about driving along the Scottish coastline, even more so if you hire a motorhome for a few days to ride in absolute comfort – check out www.ariescape.co.uk for examples.

The Vibrant Cities

Scotland can feel like a serene, slow way of life. Head to a city, however, and you’ll experience all the vibrance, charm, and hustle and bustle Scotland can offer. Most people head to Edinburgh, and rightly so. Edinburgh is one of the most infamous cities with endless attractions, from Edinburgh Castle to the National Museum of Scotland. At night, the city comes alive with many restaurants and bars to explore. The Kitchin, for example, is a popular spot for people who want to splash out on a Michelin-star meal and experience a true culinary delight.

Inverness is a markedly smaller city, but one that packs a punch. Inverness feels traditionally Scottish, with many things to do in the city centring around Scotland’s rich heritage. There’s the Inverness Castle, Culloden Battlefield, Fort George, and the River Ness and Ness Islands.

Of course, one of the drawing points of the city is it’s being close to the birthplace of the mythical Loch Ness Monster. Although the city is more relaxed than Edinburgh, you’ll still find it full of vibrance at nighttime – check out restaurants like River House Restaurant and The Mustard Seed Restaurant for a culinary treat.

The Dreamy Scenery Of The Highlands

The highlands take you away from the hustle and bustle of the cities and towards what many will say is traditionally Scottish. The highlands are home to some of the most picturesque landscapes in the country, perhaps even in the whole of Europe. Here, you’ll find favourite hotspots like Loch Ness, home of the Loch Ness monster, Ben Nevis, and the Isle of Skye. All are considered to be must-visit places if you’re taking a trip through the Scottish Highlands.

The Culture

The culture is one of the best parts of Scotland. You’ll find local Scottish people to be warm and inviting, especially in the pub on a Friday night. You’ll find that food, drink, and socialising are big in Scotland, which is why the cities are so vibrant and full of life. Much of the culture is very much based on its historic and rich heritage – taking trips to the many castles and museums is the best way of immersing yourself in what makes Scotland the country it is today.

Scotland is perhaps the best location to a staycation in the UK. There’s an experience for everyone, whether it’s soaking up the sun on the coastline or immersing yourself in the traditional Scottish way of life in the Highlands. What Scottish experience would you like to have?