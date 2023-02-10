Best Destinations for Golf Breaks For Ladies

Ladies’ golf participation is increasing at an unprecedented rate, so there is a growing market for female-oriented golf breaks. Today we want to show you the top resorts to enjoy golf breaks for ladies We have chosen golf courses that anyone can play so that everyone in your party will be happy, as well as courses that have hosted prestigious ladies’ competitions and those with other activities and sumptuous spas.

Whether you are wanting nothing but to improve your golf or wanting a little bit more like a spa, good restaurant or even nightlife to make your ladies golf trip that little bit more special we have searched Europe for the best courses that cater specifically for the lady golfer.

Here are the best golfing destinations that we think you enjoy.

Forest of Arden – UK

Many golfers from around the world are drawn to the Forest of Arden, one of England’s most famous golfing destinations. It is home to a large number of excellent championship-standard golf courses, which have attracted the likes of Tom Watson, Greg Norman, Nick Faldo, Colin Montgomerie, and Padraig Harrington, as well as many more.

Gleneagles – UK

The facilities are second to none for a ladies’ golf trip at Gleneagles. Whether you choose one of five courses, try another activity, enjoy incredible food or relax in the spa, your trip will always be too short. Having hosted the 2018 Solheim Cup, Gleneagles is now the perfect place to play!

Evian Resort – France

An excellent place for a ladies’ golf holiday is the Evian Resort in France. This resort is home to one of the five majors on the ladies’ golf calendar and a luxurious La Prairie Spa. On the banks of Lake Geneva, this is one of the most opulent hotels in the world and is perfect for those who want a luxurious getaway. This course’s breath-taking scenery makes it one of the best golf courses in Europe.

Verdura Resort – Italy

Verdura is nothing short of paradise with its stunning Mediterranean location and 2km of private coastline. After a major renovation programme, the redesigned second course reopened a few years ago alongside Kyle Phillips’ Championship course and nine-hole par-three Executive course. You’ll have access to a talented coaching team and golfing facilities while you’re there. The 60 m-long infinity pool is the perfect place to soak up some sun after a fantastic day of golf.

Oitavos Dunes – Portugal

The Oitavos Dunes Golf Course has been featured as one of the best golf courses in the Lisbon Coast region for several years. Despite its proximity to Lisbon, this course is consistently voted to be one of the best in the world and, due to its excellent reputation, and is a highlight on any list of great women’s golf courses.

Its gorgeous views of the Sintra mountains and Atlantic Ocean enhance the playing experience. Furthermore, there is vibrant nightlife in the Cascais area, just a short distance away, so you’ll have plenty to do in the evenings.

Dona Filipa And San Lorenzo Golf Course – Portugal

In the Algarve, particularly in Vale Do Lobo, many clients on golf holidays to Portugal select the 5-star Dona Filipa Hotel. If you’re looking for a luxury golf holiday in Portugal, the hotel is partnered with the exclusive San Lorenzo Golf Course.

La Cala Golf Resort – Spain

In every 4-star La Cala Golf Resort room, you will see spectacular views from your stunning bedrooms. You can relax and unwind with loved ones in various room styles in complete luxury. You will find all the amenities you need for a luxurious stay within each spacious room, including air conditioning, natural sunlight, and a terrace with a view.

Ritz Carlton Abama Golf – Spain

An unusual design concept characterizes this five-star golf resort on a clifftop. Using the footprint of each suite as a guide, the complex is built in four phases, giving it a unique uneven shape.

This initial phase has three portions of the resort, including the reception lobby and dining rooms. All apartments have balconies to enjoy the spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Sierra Madre Mountains, separated by a river valley. Another restaurant is located in another outbuilding at one end of the compound.

The dining options and leisure facilities are second to none and offer the perfect combination of a fantastic golf trip alongside restaurants and bars to keep even the most avid golfer very happy.