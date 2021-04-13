How to Successfully Island Hop Around Greece

There’s nowhere in the world quite like Greece. From its fascinating history, glorious food and idyllic beaches, there is so much it has to offer. One of the best ways to explore all of the sights of this beautiful country is to go island hopping. There are 6,000 islands and 227 of these are inhabited. So where on earth do you start?

Starting Points

Well, let’s begin right here in the UK, and use London as your starting point. You want to choose the right airport and airline carrier to get to the island of your choice. There is a full breakdown of how to get from London to the Greek Islands. Gatwick is a popular airport as there are a wide number of locations and carriers to pick from. Give yourself plenty of time to get to the airport, trains from London Victoria to Gatwick Airport run regularly so you can start your holiday stress-free.

Picking Locations

Once you’ve decided how you’re getting to Greece, here comes the fun point: picking the islands you want to see. There are suggested routes, which prove to be popular. It’s important to point out the time of year you travel can drastically impact how busy each island will be. Also, it can be worth sticking to a single island group to make your life easier. The Cyclades, Dodecanese, and Ionians come strongly recommended. Each comes with its own charm and character, alongside some truly breath-taking views.

Personal Preferences

When you’re researching your routes, it’s important to ask yourself what do you want from your holiday? Maybe you want to find out more about history or spend the majority of your time hiking. Or maybe you simply want to sunbathe and stroll by the sea, either way you can find islands that sound fun for you. When you’re island hopping, sightseeing from the water is a given, but be sure you’re picking places you’ll get the most enjoyment from.

Getting Around

So you’ve settled on the sights you want to see, but how are you going to get around? There are lots of different options for island hopping. Your budget will impact which one you go for. It also depends on how much time you have and how much you want to see as there are flying and ferry options. A rule of thumb for ferries: the shorter or slower the router, the cheaper the ticket. Try to make a flexible schedule so you aren’t worrying too much about your timings.

Whichever islands you end up travelling to and however you get there, you are bound to have an incredible trip. Greece is such a captivating country, and you’ll want to explore it as much as possible. What would your ideal holiday in Greece be like?