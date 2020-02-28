Using mini envelopes to make lasting holiday memories

Everyone dreams of a perfect holiday – the holiday of a lifetime, and there are many ways to make these dreams a reality. But while on this incredible voyage, one can easily begin to miss those nearest and dearest. We live in a world of instant communication, with FaceTime and texting being the primary means of keeping in touch – but with the incredible once in a lifetime trip, why not make the communication a bit more meaningful?

This is where mini envelopes come in. They’re so easy to store, and make for the perfect way to send home small letters, keepsakes, postcards, holiday snaps, and other mementos. They offer a cheap, easy, and convenient way of making a journey truly memorable.

Holiday snaps

There’s an art to taking the perfect holiday photos – but when they’re so easy to take and send digitally, it robs some of the magic. Instead, why not make each snap count by physically printing and sending them home to loved ones? There’s something irreplaceable about holding a photograph in hand, rather than simply looking at it on a screen. A small envelope chose perfectly can be an ideal way of tracking a holiday journey, giving the whole event more permanence than simple digital documentation.

Postcards

The humble postcard is still a holiday tradition for so many, but don’t take the risk of it arriving in poor condition. Think of how far that post card has to travel – the risk of being bent, scraped, scratched, and otherwise damaged is immense. A simple small envelope conveniently stored in a bag pocket can be the perfect way to protect that postcard – allowing for consistent updates on how the holiday is going. A hand-written postcard becomes a lifelong memento, so it’s worth considering sending them safely.

Keepsakes

Many people pick up keepsakes as they travel, then just dump them all on their loved ones when they arrive home. Small gifts, keepsakes, and mementos can be posted easily, however, by carrying small envelopes while travelling. This keeps the spontaneity alive, and allows the recipients to chart the journey as it happens. They will be missing the person travelling as much as the person travelling misses them, so it avoids them having to wait until a return home to get their thoughtful gifts, notes, and other keepsakes.

Customising to perfection

The joy of online printing means that it’s easier than ever to get a variety of custom coloured envelopes in a wide range of designs. In the space of a few minutes a batch can be chosen, ordered, printed, and sent for delivery. Any colour scheme, any style – it all depends on individual taste.

As we progress more and more into the digital age, anything we can do to keep old fashioned physical expressions is worth doing. Sending physical holiday photos, postcards, letters, and keepsakes is a way to do just that. When that dream holiday comes along, make sure to keep in touch with loved ones in a way that will be truly memorable.