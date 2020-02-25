10 HOTEL SAFETY TIPS EVERY TRAVELER SHOULD KNOW

Woohoo Traveling!

Many people love to travel and explore the world or there could be thousands of other reasons for doing so. Either you are aiming for a vacation trip with your loved ones or it is a business tour, you need to know all the major pieces of advice and tips while travelling. When it comes to the place you are about to stay, consider the hotel safety and security a priority on your checklist. A huge range of hotels and resorts exist as an option but among them, few stand out as the most favourable choice of visitors.

BEFORE YOU MAKE A BOOKING: You must observe everything from knowing how to react during emergencies, for example, possible theft, fire breakout, sudden earthquake or any terrorist attack. Get yourself mentally prepared to fight these unexpected occurrences. Travelling becomes an enchanting life experience when you enter an unfamiliar place and you have already completed all the research about the travel destinations you are going to visit, the food you are going to eat and finally a safe hotel room that is going to provide you shelter and make you feel home. To enjoy your time to the fullest, people recommend travellers to book hotels that have international recognition. These upscale hotels are not only exquisite and beautiful but they also have good security standards.

According to the experts here are some safety tips and techniques that will shed light on how to be safe wherever you are staying in a hotel.

CONDUCT A THOROUGH RESEARCH

As a traveller, you must do complete research before stepping into a country for the first time. For this purpose, you can also use the help of travel safety advisories in the area. These people have years of experience and they can guide you the best. You can also do it by going online and search for the top best hotels that fulfil your needs and are not heavy on the pocket. By using the help of the search engine, it will filter out the hotel you desire to stay in. The procedure is simple, you just have to write the name of the place you want to visit and write the specifications you desire, then a lot of options will appear in front of you. Now choose the one you liked the most and enjoy your time. Many of these hotels also provide discount coupons to the tourists visiting from another country, so they can be availed easily by booking the rooms online.

CHECKING IN TO THE RECEPTION

When you arrive at the place where you have booked your room to stay for the next few days, never leave your personal belongings that include your baggage unattended. On arriving at the hotel through cab service, many people are interested in your luggage and they might even try to find ways to take it away. While checking into the busy reception keep an eye on your baggage and bag so that nobody can take advantage of the moment and steal from you.

SELECTION OF THE RIGHT ROOM

Travellers can increase their security by taking care of small steps. The selection of the right room can help maximize your safety. Ask for the room that is available in the middle of the building. For example, if the hotel comprises 8 floors, choose the fourth floor for your stay. Say a big no to the top floor and ground floor rooms. Normally, ground floors have a parking space below them which makes them noisy and top floors can be vulnerable in case of a fire emergency. So, staying in the middle becomes more secure for you.

VISIT THE ROOM THOROUGHLY

Now that you are followed by the butler, before settling down in the room, enter the room and check the room completely while the butler is present there. Do not close the door without checking it. To make sure it is safe by unwanted visits and threats just open the cupboard, check the washroom and windows properly. At this stage, you can also ask about the active surveillance cameras and security systems outside the room. Quickly scan the A.C, TV remote and lights, if everything is in the right working condition. In case of any issue, mention the butler about it at the very moment.

MAKE A DUPLICATE OF YOUR IMPORTANT DOCUMENTS

The simplest way to secure your documents is to scan all of the important ones including the Passport, CNIC, driving license and other legal documents. Have a backup on your phone or email. So that you can access them easily in a time of need. There are places where while you have to cross a border and mobile phones are not allowed so you should also have a copy of them in your hands as well.

HAVE AN EMERGENCY PLAN

In case of any sudden disaster or any unfortunate event at the country or city you are visiting, you must have emergency contact numbers of the ambulance service and local police stations. Also, have valid contact details of your country’s embassy in that part. Instead of panicking, you can directly contact these authorities. Save it on your phone directory or the mini notepad that is with you every time. This way, if any unfortunate event occurs you know exactly where and who to contact for help.

INFORMATION ABOUT EMERGENCY EXITS

Evacuating during a high emergency is done through a secret door or exit and you should know where that exit is. Mostly done in case of fire, earthquake or any unusual activity to secure the people out of the building safely. Many hotels also have notices attached to the wall that acts as a map to help you find the way easily. For your reference, you can also take pictures of these security procedures that may help you later on.

SECURE YOUR VALUABLES

No matter where you stay, securing your valuables is the first step you should take. When you leave the room lock the items you won’t be carrying with you during the tour. Put your laptop, documents and any electronics in the room safe. Many hotels have these highly secure lockers in the room and you can use them at ease.

AVOID PROVIDING ANY PERSONAL INFORMATION

Criminals can hack the lobby phone to make a call and ask for your personal information. To avoid this threat do not answer unnecessary questions like your credit card details. This is a scam many travellers fall into and lose their money. For instance, report it immediately to the hotel security management.

‘DO NOT DISTURB’ SIGN WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE

You can call it the door that has access to your privacy. When you leave your room hang the “do not disturb” sign outside the door and also turn one light on to make others think that somebody is present in the room.

CONCLUSION

Security and safety while travelling and staying at a place is a job we need to do over and over again. The tips mentioned above will help you a lot while checking into a hotel with your family or alone. So go out and enjoy your tour travellers, with confidence!