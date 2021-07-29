Take advantage of Britain’s best hiking trails this staycation season

Staycations look set to boom this summer. With the rules on foreign travel changing constantly, the safest bet for a getaway is to stay right here in the UK.

The British weather can be unpredictable though. While there was a heatwave predicted for July, who knows what August might hold. That’s why it’s important to take advantage of activities you can do rain or shine.

Hiking is a great activity to help you explore the British landscape, stay fit and active and make the most of your staycation.

But how do you make the most of all the walking opportunities in the UK? What should you pack? What should you wear? And how will you get there?

Here’s our guide to taking advantage of the UK’s best hiking trails on your staycation this summer.

Research the best trails

Before you set off, make sure you know where you’re going. Research the trails you want to do and choose the ones that speak to your particular sense of wonder.

You can download hiking apps that will help you find the best trails. These apps usually contain offline maps of trails too so you won’t get lost.

Have a trail-ready car

Choosing how you get to the trails is up to you, but if you’re going to remote places you’ll need a trail-ready car.

Make sure your fuel is topped up fully if you’re travelling somewhere remote. You should make sure you have breakdown essentials too such as a torch, blankets and extra food.

Get the right gear

Walking and hiking require some good kit. For UK hikers, waterproof jackets and trousers are essential.

Above all, you will need to invest in a good pair of hiking boots or trainers. A supportive and secure pair of shoes will keep you safe and stop the inevitable pain from walking on varying terrain for long distances.

Pack all the essentials

First aid kits, blister plasters, food, water, SPF and bug spray. These are some essential pieces of kit you’ll need to pack to make sure you’re prepared to hike.

Get yourself a good hiking backpack too. This will make carrying the essentials easier than a traditional backpack.

Do some practice hikes

If you’re an inexperienced hiker, you might want to do some practice hikes before you set off on a gruelling, 15-mile hike in the Scottish Highlands.

Scope out some flatter, shorter hikes to get your body prepared for a hike. You’ll usually find some good hiking spots in your local area.

Wherever you decide to explore this summer, take full advantage of the British summer and the UK’s wonderous trails.