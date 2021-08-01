What to Get a Friend Who Travels A LOT

We all have that one friend who’s never home. The only pictures they post on Instagram are the ones of them at their newest destination. From skyscrapers to underground caves, they’ve been everywhere. What do you get someone who travels as much as they do? Are you looking to get them something for their birthday, graduation or even a “good luck on your trip!” gift? Here are some of the best gifts you can give to your friend who travels a lot!

Something to keep their drink in. They’ve probably enjoyed many cups of coffee while on their travels, but why not get them a mug to use the entire time? They’re easy to wash and they are better for the environment than using to-go mugs from the store. A personalized coffee mug is perfect for the friend who travels a lot because they can take it with them wherever they go. Plus, you can find them one that makes reference to their dedication and enjoyment of travel! A blanket. Sometimes, a blanket that smells just like home is exactly what you need on a trip. Help them make their Airbnb, hostel or hotel room cosier by giving them a soft, plush blanket! They can curl up in it on long flights or train rides, wrap it around themselves while watching a movie or use it as something to have a picnic at one of their many locations. They’ll always think of you whenever they use it! A neck pillow. Even if they already have a neck pillow, there’s a chance they use it all the time and it’s probably seen better days. Give them a new neck pillow to take with them on all their trips! Neck pillows are great for more than just plane rides – whether they’re traveling by bus, car or even train, a neck pillow goes a long way in ensuring they don’t trip up the muscles in their neck. That way, whenever they arrive at their destination, they aren’t stiff or in pain! Something to pass the time with. They won’t always have good internet connection or even Wi-Fi on their travels. Items that they can pass time with, such as a deck of cards, books or even coloring activities, can go a long way to ensure they don’t get bored while traveling. Plus, they can be great icebreakers for people they meet on their journeys! Consider getting them a small kit of stuff to do without the internet that will keep them entertained in a variety of ways. They’ll be so thankful for the items! An eye mask. Depending on where they’re staying, an eye mask would be beneficial to their sleep patterns. If they’re staying in a city with lots of light, or even sharing a hostel room with others, having an eye mask can ensure they get a full night’s rest. There are lots of different types of eye masks out there, so choose one that you think your friend would benefit from most! Something to chill out in. A comfortable set of personalized clothing is perfect for your friend who travels a lot. They either want to sleep all day when they return home after their travels, or they want to get a good night’s rest after a long day getting to their destination. Either way, having something to chill out in after a long day can go a long way in making their travels enjoyable. Sometimes, after spending the day walking hundreds of steps and climbing dozens of stairs in museums and plazas, a t-shirt and sweatpants make all the difference. Personalized shirts for men are also great gifts to give to any of your guy friends who like to travel! Luggage organizers. Trying to organize luggage is difficult, both when packing to go somewhere and packing to come home! Get your friend a set of luggage organizers to keep all their items packed in great condition. That way, everything is easy to find, and it’ll stay fresh even when they put all their dirty clothes back in their luggage for the return home! Your friend will be so thankful to have items to organize their shirts, socks, pants and pajamas. Ear plugs. Ear plugs are great for travelers. Whether they use them to block out noise from an overnight flight or to give them some solitude while trying to sleep at a hostel, their ears will thank you for getting them a set of ear plugs! It can be stressful and distracting when you can’t focus, and having ear plugs is a great way to focus on tasks at hand without worrying about the distracting noises of others. While you might be tempted to get your friend a pair of wireless headphones, consider the safety aspect of it. Wireless headphones are expensive, and they’re a huge attraction to thieves and criminals. You wouldn’t want to make your friend a target for a robbery, so get them a pair of ear plugs instead to keep them safe! A travel journal. Many travelers like to document their experiences. A travel journal is perfect for that! Your friend can paste in airplane tickets and pictures, add in entries about where they were for the day and what they did and they can also use it to keep track of packing lists and expenses on their trips. A travel journal is much more than a diary, and it’s great for any of your friends who love to travel but always wish they could bring everything home with them. This way, they don’t have to stress about bringing something back from their experiences. Instead, they can simply take a picture and paste it into the journal later! Your friend who loves to travel deserves great gifts – ones they can take with them on all their domestic and international trips. Whether you get them something practical or sentimental, they’ll always remember you and your friendship, no matter where in the world they are.