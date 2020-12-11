Ideas For A Day Trip Out Of London

There’s no denying that London is an exciting city to live in. There’s always so much going on, and even if you’ve lived there for years the chances are you haven’t seen all of it. However, sometimes you just want a break and a change of scenery. If you’re looking for some inspiration for your day trip out of the city, you’re in the right place.

Cambridge

Most famously known for its university, Cambridge is a worthy day trip destination. With ThamesLink, the train from London to Cambridge takes around an hour, which gives you plenty of time to explore the city. One of the most popular activities you can try is punting. You can spend an afternoon on the river, and enjoy the sights as you glide along the water. Cambridge is well known for its culture, so be sure to visit at least one of its many museums.

Windsor

If you’re a fan of the Royal Family, then Windsor could be the place for you. It’s home to the largest and oldest occupied castle in the world. The whole town is brimming with history, and it’s so picturesque you’ll be forgiven if you find yourself stopping on every street to snap some photos. Windsor is only half an hour away from London and can make for a fun day trip for the whole family.

The Cotswolds

The Cotswolds is a quintessentially British experience. Worn brick buildings are surrounded by the countryside, and you can’t help but feel cosy as you walk around. You can get the train and book a tour to make sure you see all of the best sights, including one of the best afternoon tea spots around. Or, if you have a car, you can drive yourself and explore all the surrounding villages for yourself.

Brighton

If you’re a city person through and through and don’t want to ramble in the countryside, then Brighton could be the spot for you. It’s known across the country as London by the sea, so why not see for yourself how true that is? From a fantastic array of vintage boutiques to coffee culture and a traditional seaside pier, Brighton has something to suit everyone’s tastes.

Whether you’re looking to escape to the country or want to explore another city, there are so many beautiful spots around London that are perfect for day trips. Do you have any ideas for trips outside of the capital?