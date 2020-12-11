How To Plan An Accessible Staycation

International travel has never been more complicated. It’s incredibly difficult to keep up with where we’re allowed to go and where we’re not and which places we can go to but will need to suffer through a quarantine period on our return. That’s why so many of us have decided to shun the planes and ferries this year and next in favour of the great staycation.

For disabled travellers, this should be something of a godsend as they will not only have greater control over the situation but will be on familiar ground in a country with a familiar language. But there are still plans that need to be made if you’re travelling in a wheelchair.

Transportation

With COVID-19 still very much a concern (and unlikely to leave us completely any time soon), public transport is incredibly unsafe, particularly for vulnerable individuals. For disabled travellers, the obvious solution here is to invest in a specially adapted vehicle from Allied Mobility that will allow them to live independently and travel without worrying about wheelchair accessible public transport. It’s stressful at the best of times and these are definitely not the best of times.

Companions

Being independent is all well and good but who really wants to go on holiday on their own? Always travel with a friend or family member who can act not only as your companion but as someone to lend a hand if things get rough.

Essentials

Make a list of everything you’ll need to last you for what could be weeks on the road. That means all medications should be booked in beforehand and that any aids you need to help you get around are packed ahead of schedule.

Accommodation

One of the best things about staying within the UK is that you should find most places are reasonably accessible. Still, look ahead and check online to see if the places you’re planning on stopping over have had decent feedback online from disabled guests. Because a hotel or campsite might say it’s disabled friendly but actually be anything but.

Plan the route

The great thing about a UK staycation is that the country is reasonably compact. You could travel the length and breadth of it in a fortnight if you so desired. Before you set off on your staycation adventure, take a map of the UK and draw an ideal route. Then, try to import that route into Google Maps and see what happens. Google Maps should also be able to provide you with valuable information on certain locations along the way, including service stations. And who doesn’t love a good stop at the services to refuel on crisps and hit the arcade?