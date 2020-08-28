Essential Items for Grooming while Travelling

When you’re away from home, whether for business or pleasure, it’s worth packing a few essential items that’ll make it easy to keep yourself presentable. But exactly how should we invest in grooming equipment without compromising on our budget or the results?

Buy in Bulk

If you’re heading out for just a short trip, it may be tempting to buy travel packs of everything. But a small quantity of tissues, shaving cream or perfume works out as far less economical than a large quantity. What point is there in buying a tiny tube of toothpaste when you’re only ever going to be using a tiny splodge of the stuff at any given time? Buy everything in bulk and stash it in your suitcase rather than your hand-luggage. Depending on how often you travel, this approach can make an enormous difference to your spending.

Hairdressing Equipment

Just because you’re moving from place to place needn’t mean that you allow your hair to grow out of control. Wireless hairdressing clippers and beard trimmers can be charged on trains and in hotel rooms. Combs and hairbrushes should be considered indispensable; product and beard-oils might be required depending on your personal taste.

Other Supplies

Of course, it’s not just your hair that may require adjustment when you’re on the move. Keep unsightly finger and toenails under control with the help of a quality manicure set. This should include a pair of tweezers, some scissors and a nail-file. Each of these items is useful in its own right; once you come to rely on them, you’ll never go back to the way you operated before!

Adaptors and Spare Batteries

If you leave your adaptors at home, then there’s very little point in taking your rechargeable items like toothbrushes and clippers. Keep a spare adaptor in your suitcase at all times – that way you’ll never risk leaving it at home. The same applies to batteries – which may also come in handy when the hotel remote control starts to play up.

Emergency Supplies

There are certain go-to supplies that you’ll want to keep about your person, so that you can access them easily in an emergency. Wet wipes and hand-sanitizer are especially useful in an age of coronavirus; use them whenever the time comes to wipe down an unfamiliar surface, or to open a door, or when you inadvertently put your hand on a banister in a high-traffic area.