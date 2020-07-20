Cool virtual destinations to visit without even setting foot outside

There’s no doubt that for those of us with a sense of adventure, nothing quite beats travelling. Every opportunity we get, our minds are filled with ideas of where to go next, what to see and what to experience at our chosen destinations. That said, travel isn’t something we can do every day, especially if we have careers to think about and responsibilities at home.

Nevertheless, thanks to the marvels of the internet, there are now a growing number of destinations we can visit from the comfort of our own homes. Technological advances have led to numerous locations using virtual tourism as a great marketing tool, giving potential visitors the chance to experience a little of what’s on offer. These are a few virtual travel hotspots we can try right now.

Enjoy the wonders of African wildlife



Image: Pixabay

While your local zoo has plenty of specimens and like many around the world plays an important role in the conservation of protected species, they pale in comparison to seeing animals living in their natural habitats. Indeed, there’s really no better place to see wild animals than where they’re meant to be, hunting or grazing in the African savannah.

Aside from the fact that travelling to Africa requires a lot of preparation, along with various vaccinations, the costs to enjoy the continent to its fullest can also be rather expensive. This is why the WildEarth SafariLIVE is such a fantastic idea, as this virtual experience brings us the next best thing to visiting the African wilderness in person.

In some ways this is like reality TV, except instead of silly humans, we get to see leopards and lions living out their daily lives, elephants enjoying the coolness of watering holes, and hyenas hunting down their next meals. While it’s often exciting to watch the action, the virtual safaris can also make for relaxing viewing, simply enjoying the sights and sounds of nature.

Experience the excitement of casino gaming



Image: Pixabay

Most of us have seen classic movies like Casino with Robert DeNiro or Ocean’s Eleven with George Clooney, accompanied by a host of other leading movie stars. Some of us have even pondered what it might be like to walk in their shoes, experiencing all the thrills and excitement of the famous Las Vegas casinos.

Given that online casinos have grown in popularity over the last decade or so, there’s no shortage of virtual experiences we can enjoy. Offering a broad variety of casino games to try, NetBet offers the virtual gaming experience of live dealers, connecting players with real croupiers and dealers. This is the next best thing to actually being sat at the table itself.

Now that virtual experiences are available for blackjack, poker, roulette, and many more classic casino games, we can put that trip to Las Vegas on hold for now. Actually, given such games are also available for mobile devices, we can even sample the casino experience while we’re out and about. Never mind casino culture, this is casino convenience.

Marvel at the Mona Lisa’s enigmatic smile



Image: Pixabay

It is perhaps the most famous painting in the world. The Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci is widely considered to be one of his greatest artistic masterpieces, not to mention also being surrounded by plenty of mystery and debate. There’s one problem if you want to see this work in person, however, which is the typically huge crowds of people at the Musée du Louvre.

Nevertheless, this iconic Parisian museum has gone to great lengths in recent years, keen to share all it has to offer to a wider audience. They have created beautifully detailed virtual tours of every exhibition and practically every corner of this culturally wonderful museum. Also, this is a marvellous way to explore the venue in your own time, whilst also avoiding the crowds.

From 360-degree views of different rooms and exhibits and fully narrated video tours, the Louvre has also embraced VR technology. This includes an app that allows users to get quite intimate with the Mona Lisa, giving the impression that you can almost touch the canvas, viewing the artwork in ways we might never have thought possible.

We can now go virtually anywhere we want

The impressive growth in technology has made virtual tourism an actual thing, allowing us to travel the world like never before. Some locations use this technology to showcase everything they offer, while virtual tours are also a great way to see something that otherwise, we might never get to visit in person. These days, it’s actually quite exciting to wonder where your next web search will lead!