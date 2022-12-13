Which Landmarks to see in Prague

Prague is not just one of the most beautiful cities in Europe. It is also known as such around the world, as it frequently enters into Top 10 rankings, internationally. Part of the reason why, are the landmarks that feature an incredible architecture. Here are some of the ones you need to stop by, when you visit the city.

The Dancing House

You may have seen this building in architectural magazines, or while reading article about the capital city of the Czech Republic. It is certainly its most famous landmarks, around the world. It was designed by two architects, the first being Vlado Milunić (Croatian-Czech) and Frank Gehry (Canadian-American). It opened its doors in 1992, and guests can go for lunch and dinner inside the restaurant located on the top floor, where they can watch the Vlata River run its course. It is the special curves found on the front of the building that made it so famous. To learn more on the Dancing House, and all other activities taking place in the city, visit Prague.org.

The Powder Tower

It would be hard to miss the view of this tower when you enter into the center of the city. First, because it is so majestic, standing at 65 meters, but also because it is so different that the rest of the architecture around it. It certainly is part of what provides the magical feeling that covers the city, thanks to its dark bricks. It was used as a gunpowder store back in the 17th century, which is why it is called the Powder Tower.

St Nicholas Church

Those who stop at every church that they find on their path will be amazed at the interior of St Nicholas Church. The most impressive element that it features is certainly its green dome, 20 meters high. It is completed by a baroque interior that is rich and intense. Once inside, look up to the ceiling at the fresco painted by Johann Kracker. For a little bit of history: The organ that you will listen to inside the church is made of 4,000 pipes and was once played by none other than the Master himself: Mozart.

The National Museum

It took more than 70 years to complete this building. The work was launched in 1818 and was only completed in 1891. The designer Josef Schulz has created one of the major works of Neo-renaissance, in Prague. You will be amazed, as you take your first steps inside, looking at the exceptional frescos on the ceiling and the intricate stonework found in the main entrance. But what will leave you breathless is certainly the sweeping staircases.

The Municipal House

One of the great things about architecture in Prague is that its styles are quite diverse. Here, we find ourselves in front of an Art Nouveau building, which you will recognize through its stained-glass windows, its various mosaics, as well as its gilded decorations. The Royal Court Palace once stood, where the Municipal House can be found, today. It is a great place to listen to a concert inside the Smetana concert hall. You can also grab a coffee or a bite to eat in its restaurant.