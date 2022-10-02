Is a Golf holiday to Spain the ideal tonic for winter?

Spain has become one of the most popular destinations for Golf holidays. It has many championship courses and is habitat to the only desert golf course in the world. That´s the reason why a lot of people visit Spain due to its wide array of golf courses ranging from the simplest courses to the more challenging tour golf courses, all expertly designed to fit every golfers need.

In Andalucia alone there are around 70 golf courses, being the ultimate destination for any golfer. The mild climate and high concentration of spectacular golf courses guarantee excellent conditions for a round of Golf almost any time of the year. But there are also other popular golf holiday resorts in other parts of the country, such as the ones in Costa Blanca located at Las Ramblas, Campoamor and Villamartin.

Golfers who visit the country look for affordable golf accommodation in Spain close to the golf course. There are many options with all kind of facilities and many of them have great views of the sea and dramatic coastlines. All the best golf courses in Spain provide the most up to date golfing equipment and have well-stocked stores which sell quality golf attire, equipment and accessories.

During the winter and spring months in Spain, an important number of its visitors comes from golf holidays. The good weather and temperatures are main factors that golfers love when planning their trip to the links making it ideal for short weekend breaks or a week long holiday..

Visiting Spain as a holidaymaker you will be impressed with the developments on the Coasts. When combining the stunning scenery and beautiful sandy beaches with the developments of the golf courses on the Costa del Sol, Costa Calida and Costa Blanca you will realize why it is a treasured yet unspoilt area of Spain. The increase in tourism has aided the development of infrastructure whilst maintaining the traditional Spanish experience.