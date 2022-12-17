Is Comporta the Best Kept Secret in Portugal?

Located on Portugal’s Costa Azul, the stunning beach destination of Comporta has been dubbed the “best kept secret” in the country. Although Comporta is relatively unknown to the wider world, it is well known among the locals and regular visitors for its stunning natural beauty and peaceful atmosphere. From its unspoiled beaches to its meandering rice fields, this tranquil spot has been a favourite escape for those seeking a respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Despite its growing popularity, Comporta still maintains its sleepy charm, making it a perfect spot to unplug and reconnect with nature. The area is the perfect destination for those seeking an unforgettable experience just a short plane ride from the UK. And best of all, the area basks in warm weather in Spring and Autumn too.

Comporta is located an hour south of Lisbon and 12 miles away from the primary A2 road that guides people to the Algarve. Located in Alentejo, Comporta is a village that sits at the south end of the Tróia peninsula, which stretches 13 miles along the Atlantic coastline. The area is bordered by luxuriant forest on one side and the vast Sado estuary on the other, making it a picturesque spot with many affordable accommodations.

Best Places to stay in Comporta

Villas at the Alma Da Comporta

To really experience this beautiful area, renting a house in Comporta is a great option for a luxury authentic stay. Designed by Luis Pereira Miguel to reflect the traditional fisherman huts, it truly is a little piece of paradise just 90 minutes away from Lisbon.

The best way to enjoy Comporta is to rent one of these typical houses, in the heart of nature. In these peaceful holiday rentals, you take time for yourself and enjoy the magnificent landscapes. These houses with infinity swimming pool allow you to cool off during warm hours and relax in the sun with magnificent views of the rice fields of Carvalhal.

Hotels and Resorts

Until recently, Sublime was one of few hotels in Comporta worth considering in the region of fishing villages and surf cabins. But now, a new spot has emerged that can compete in the Wellness Boutique Resort which is the work of Portuguese architect-designer Miguel Câncio Martins, who previously designed Buddha-Bar in Paris.

The insides of the buildings have been designed to blend in with the natural surroundings, with large, salvaged beams imported from Canada providing the main structural elements, and hanging Balinese lanterns tied with rope.

The bedrooms have a coastal vibe, with woven rugs, several lampshades, and plenty of wood and wicker furnishings. The top floor bedroom has two balconies, one which sees the early morning sun, and the other with an outlook of the red and orange sunsets across the countryside.

Best places to eat

Along this stunning stretch of coastline, there are a few restaurants that have been built upon wooden stilts, perched atop the dunes. Praia da Comporta is home to Comporta Café and Restaurante Ilha do Arroz.

The lunchtime destination Praia do Pego boasts the hip Sal bar and boutique. At Carvalhal beach, the modest O Dinis Bar do Pescadores, owned by a fisherman, serves up freshly caught fish grilled and seasoned with a dash of lemon.

During the day, Gervásio in Brejos becomes a popular spot for children to hang out, as it boasts a football table which is a hit with young people. Adults take a rest or go to Largo de São Jão to explore the stores like Loja do Museu do Arroz, Lavanda and Coté Sud.

During the evening hours, the atmosphere is lively, and the seafood is sensational at Dona Bia or Museu do Arroz in the village of Comporta. This eatery is run by Isabel and Tó Zé Carvalho, two experienced locals of the area.