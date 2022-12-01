What Amenities to Expect from a Five-Star Hotel

When traveling for either business or pleasure, the most luxurious five-star hotels stand out through their mindfulness in providing for your individual needs. An important criterion when looking for a five-star hotel can be location. All inclusive hotels in Antalya are preferred by discerning clientele when vacationing in the Mediterranean region regardless of season. Belek hotels in Antalya, are popular five-star holiday destinations. Antalya and Belek hotels, which stand out for their prime locations and beautiful views, offer guests luxury services. There are specific services and facilities that you should expect from a holiday in a five-star hotel:

The number of rooms in the hotel must be at least 120.

Room service available day and night.

The hotel entrance should have a covered portico leading to a revolving door.

An attractive lobby where guests can sit comfortably during check-in and check-out or while waiting for other services.

Ample seating in breakfast and dining areas.

Buffet services available to guests at appropriate times of day.

First aid kits available upon request.

Safes should be present in each room.

Attractive and well maintained public and private areas.

Public areas should be climate controlled for guest comfort.

Guests should be comfortable in multi-purpose areas without over-crowding.

Available business offices for guest use.

Shopping available for essentials and gifts.

Book clubs may be available and reading materials are provided in public areas.

Secure storage for luggage at reception.

Accessible service and customer stairs.

Internet, available throughout hotel with fax and telephone services available in business offices.

Luxury amenities such as swimming pools, reading rooms, gyms, spas, and massage rooms.

A la carte restaurant, in addition to buffet service.

Guest accessibility and aesthetic needs envisioned in building design and décor.

Accommodations made for guests’ specific needs and requests.

In-house hair and nail services.

Telephones in public areas on each floor and inside the bathrooms.

Exclusively non-smoking rooms are available.

Experienced staff to provide direct guest service.

Guest elevators depending on the number of floors.

Secure car parking in enclosed garage.

Advantages of 5 star Hotels

5 star hotels are luxury accommodations offering specialty services to holiday makers thanks to experienced staff who are diligent about quality, service, and management. These types of hotels maximize the comfort and well-being of users by offering services superior to those of other hotels. Five-star hotels attract customers with assurances of guest satisfaction, luxury services, and customer care.

Five-star hotels provide ideal comfort and service during your travels.