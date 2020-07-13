4 original nightlife activities in Amsterdam

Icebar

Do fun things with your friends and step into the ‘coolest’ bar in Amsterdam, the IceBar. The Icebar Amsterdam is made entirely of ice, so make sure you have a nice warm sweater or jacket when you go in here. If you forgot one, no problem, with a continuous temperature of -10º C in the bar, there are enough coats and hats available. With this original activity you will certainly surprise your friends with something fun.

Musical coffeeshop

No, of course we don’t mean a musical as the Sound of Music. This is the most famous and most relaxed environment or coffeeshop in Amsterdam to go to. Laying in the middle of the city center, you will be nearby every eyecatcher of the city. You can not only go here for the standard ‘trying services’, where you would normally leave within half an hour, but you can also go here to enjoy an evening with good live music and the best live bands. Also the other department, Coffeeshop Amsterdam West, is a real recommendation. Not only tourist are stopping by in this shop, but you can even find the real Amsterdam locals that want to have a good time there.

Dining in the dark

Focus on a dinner in the dark at C Taste. It has been quite a few years since they have been there, but what an experience! It is really pitch dark and that is why you are literally guided to your table until you sit. After that, it is one big surprise of different culinary experiences in the dark. The chef has put together a menu based on dishes where the smell, taste and textures are optimal.

A’dam Tower

The Amsterdam Lookout, also called the A’dam Tower, is not to be missed once you are around Amsterdam Central. This observation deck offers a super nice view over the capital and is located on the north side of Amsterdam, on the other side of the water near Central Station. It only takes 22 seconds to get to the 20th floor and only the experience elevator itself will be worth it already. The restaurant on the top of this building is really nice, but the terrace outside, with the highest swing in Europe, is even more.