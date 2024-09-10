All-Inclusive Spain Golf Holidays: Your Complete Guide to Golfing Bliss

Spain is a renowned destination for golf holidays, combining stunning landscapes, world-class courses, and a vibrant culture. For those seeking convenience and luxury, all-inclusive Spain golf holidays offer the perfect package—seamlessly blending golf, accommodation, meals, and leisure activities.

In this guide, we’ll explore the top all-inclusive golf resorts in Spain, what you can expect from these packages, and tips for planning your next golf getaway.

Why Choose Spain for an All-Inclusive Golf Holiday?

Year-Round Sunshine and Ideal Golfing Conditions

Spain boasts some of the best weather in Europe, making it a prime location for golfing holidays year-round. The southern regions, particularly the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca, and the Canary Islands, are known for their warm temperatures, even in winter. This allows golfers to enjoy pristine courses in nearly perfect conditions throughout the year.

Convenience and Value of All-Inclusive Packages

All-inclusive golf holidays are designed for stress-free relaxation. These packages typically cover accommodation, meals, drinks, green fees, and even access to leisure facilities like spas or pools. With everything arranged in one package, golfers can focus entirely on improving their game or simply unwinding after a day on the course.

Top All-Inclusive Golf Resorts in Spain

La Cala Resort, Costa del Sol

Nestled in the heart of the Costa del Sol, La Cala Resort offers one of the most comprehensive all-inclusive golf experiences in Spain.

Facilities : It boasts three 18-hole championship golf courses, including America, Asia, and Europa courses. The resort also features a spa, gym, and several dining options.

: It boasts three 18-hole championship golf courses, including America, Asia, and Europa courses. The resort also features a spa, gym, and several dining options. All-Inclusive Package: Meals, drinks, accommodation, and access to the golf courses are included. There’s also an on-site golf academy for those looking to improve their skills.

Iberostar Royal Andalus, Costa de la Luz

For golfers who love the beach, the Iberostar Royal Andalus offers the perfect combination of seaside relaxation and golfing excellence.

Facilities : It’s situated next to the Novo Sancti Petri Golf Club, designed by Seve Ballesteros, and includes several restaurants, pools, and a spa.

: It’s situated next to the Novo Sancti Petri Golf Club, designed by Seve Ballesteros, and includes several restaurants, pools, and a spa. All-Inclusive Package: Offers meals, drinks, and access to a variety of leisure activities in addition to green fees.

Salobre Hotel Resort & Serenity, Gran Canaria

Set against the unique volcanic landscape of Gran Canaria, Salobre Hotel Resort & Serenity offers two 18-hole courses with impressive views of the surrounding mountains and desert.

Facilities : The resort features multiple pools, restaurants, a wellness centre, and access to the Old and New golf courses.

: The resort features multiple pools, restaurants, a wellness centre, and access to the Old and New golf courses. All-Inclusive Package: Includes unlimited golf, meals, drinks, and access to the spa and leisure facilities.

Melia Villaitana Golf Resort, Costa Blanca

Just outside the lively town of Benidorm, Melia Villaitana Golf Resort offers a Mediterranean village feel combined with exceptional golf courses.

Facilities : Two golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus, multiple swimming pools, tennis courts, and various dining options.

: Two golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus, multiple swimming pools, tennis courts, and various dining options. All-Inclusive Package: Covers green fees, full board, drinks, and access to leisure activities for non-golfers.

Golf Courses and Experiences in Spain

Variety of Courses for All Skill Levels

Spain offers an extensive range of courses to suit all golfing abilities. From beginner-friendly courses to more challenging championship layouts, golfers can enjoy diverse golfing experiences across the country. Iconic courses like Valderrama Golf Club or Real Club de Golf El Prat have hosted prestigious tournaments, attracting serious golfers from around the world.

Golf Schools and Clinics

Many resorts provide golf academies, perfect for beginners or players looking to fine-tune their skills. Courses typically offer lessons and clinics with professional instructors, ensuring golfers of all levels can improve their game while on holiday.

What to Expect from an All-Inclusive Golf Holiday in Spain

What’s Typically Included

An all-inclusive golf package generally includes:

Accommodation : Stay at the resort’s luxurious rooms or suites.

: Stay at the resort’s luxurious rooms or suites. Meals and Drinks : Full board with a selection of local and international cuisine, along with unlimited drinks (including alcohol at many resorts).

: Full board with a selection of local and international cuisine, along with unlimited drinks (including alcohol at many resorts). Green Fees : Access to the golf course(s) is usually unlimited, with some resorts offering rounds at partner courses.

: Access to the golf course(s) is usually unlimited, with some resorts offering rounds at partner courses. Leisure Facilities : Spas, gyms, and pools are often included, offering relaxation after a day on the course.

: Spas, gyms, and pools are often included, offering relaxation after a day on the course. Additional Services: Some packages may also include transfers to and from the airport, equipment hire, and access to non-golfing activities.

Family-Friendly Options

If you’re travelling with family, many resorts provide facilities and activities for non-golfers. From kids’ clubs and pools to excursions and wellness activities, there’s something for everyone. Family-friendly resorts like Salobre Hotel Resort cater to guests of all ages.

Best Times of Year to Plan Your Golf Holiday

Weather Considerations

While Spain offers year-round golfing, the best times to visit are spring (April-May) and autumn (September-October). During these months, the weather is pleasant but not overly hot, ideal for long days on the golf course. The Canary Islands offer mild temperatures year-round, making them perfect for winter golf holidays.

Peak vs Off-Peak Travel

If you’re looking to avoid the crowds, consider booking during off-peak periods, such as late spring or early autumn. Not only will the resorts be quieter, but you may also find better deals on all-inclusive packages.

Tips for Booking an All-Inclusive Golf Holiday in Spain

Booking Early for the Best Deals

To secure the best deals and availability, particularly during peak seasons, it’s advisable to book your golf holiday early. Look out for early-bird discounts, or special offers that include extras like spa treatments or free rounds of golf.

Customising Your Holiday

Many resorts offer flexible packages, allowing you to tailor your stay to your preferences. You can opt for additional rounds of golf, non-golfing excursions, or premium dining experiences. Customising your package ensures you get the most value out of your all-inclusive holiday.

Conclusion

Spain offers a wealth of opportunities for golfers, with its combination of stunning courses, luxury resorts, and all-inclusive convenience. Whether you’re looking to perfect your swing on a championship course or enjoy a leisurely round in the sun, Spain’s all-inclusive golf holidays provide the ultimate relaxation and sporting experience. From the sunny beaches of the Costa del Sol to the dramatic landscapes of Gran Canaria, Spain is the perfect destination for your next golf getaway.