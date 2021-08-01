Packing List: Must-Have Travel Essentials This Summer

With more states decreasing travel restrictions, 2021 is shaping up to be full of travel. With decent summer weather and an intense desire to go somewhere other than your home or the grocery store, it’s no wonder you’ve booked a vacation! But, before you pack those bags, double-check to make sure you have all the must-have travel essentials for this season.

A fun t-shirt. T-shirts are handy for every vacation. Whether you’re road-tripping, sitting on a plane for four hours or just enjoy the feel of a well-fitting cotton t-shirt, you’ll want one for this summer. T-shirts are great personalized clothing for family trips as well! This way, you can easily identify members of your family in large crowds. For families going to amusement parks, museums or any other place that can have large crowds, ensuring everyone’s safety is important! Wearing a personalized t-shirt can do just that. And, while your hubby might be resistant at first, there are lots of funny personalized shirts for men that will match yours and the kids! A lockbox. You don’t have to get something big, but a small lockbox is always a good item to have on hand while traveling. You can keep important documents, jewelry and even wallets in the lockbox, especially if you’re traveling internationally. This will keep all your important items safe and secure while traveling. Whether it’s to prevent damage or theft, a lockbox will give you peace of mind during your travels. Coloring books. While you might not think it’s an essential, coloring books have actually been found to help adults decrease stress. If you’re riding on a plane and not interested in paying for the Wi-Fi, having a coloring book available to use will go a long way in keeping your mind off the other passengers or any turbulence in the air! Even if you’re not traveling by plane, having coloring books available for yourself and the kids on long trips by car, bus or train can give them an activity to do that doesn’t involve screens. Packing organizers. If you have been packing, unpacking and then repacking again, get yourself a set of packing organizers! Typically cube-shaped, they can help you keep your luggage organized. This goes a long way when you’re packing to leave your destination. Instead of throwing all your dirty clothes in a pile in your luggage, they can be safely tucked away in one of the organizers so that they don’t contaminate your other items.

A backpack. Forget the trendy carry-on. A solid, sturdy backpack with a variety of zippers and compartments is your best friend when you travel. Sure, you might prioritize style over convenience, but when you’re traveling to a place you’ve never been before, you soon realize how important convenience actually is. With a backpack, you can easily organize all your items and access them without having to stop and rifle through too much. Backpacks are also much better than traditional diaper bags because the weight will be evenly spread across your back instead of hanging onto one of your shoulders! A stainless steel mug. Whether you prefer coffee or tea, having a stainless steel mug around will keep your drink warm and won’t condensate. Perfect for traveling! You could even get a personalized coffee mug to take with you so that everyone knows it’s yours. While using the mug the hotel provides is convenient, sometimes there’s just something special about using your own mug. Plus, it’s a way to remind you of home! A travel adapter. If you travel internationally, having a travel adapter should be one of the first things on your list! Different countries and regions of the world use different types of electrical outlets, so your standard iPhone cubes probably won’t work in Europe or Australia. That’s why you need a travel adapter! Try to find one that works in multiple countries, especially if you’re backpacking through different regions or you frequently travel between countries. A first aid kit. While you can find a presorted first aid kit in any grocery store, you’ll want to add a few things to it before hitting the road. Bug spray, antibiotic ointment, hand sanitizer, aloe and calamine lotion are just a few of the additional things you should add to your first aid kit. Consider it a “health and safety kit,” and load it up with other items as well, such as a flashlight, batteries, disinfectant wipes and anything else you might need in an emergency.