How to have the best night out in Manchester post freedom-day

Well, we made it! Nobody thought this day would ever come yet, it has finally been and gone. Freedom Day brought the opening of nightclubs, bars, and entertainment venues across England. For many of us, Freedom Day was a long time coming and we rushed out that same night to make the most of our newfound freedom. On the other hand, others have been cautious when returning to clubs as it has seemed like an overwhelming prospect. However, now the time has passed and the mad rush to go out has died down it’s time to put on your dancing shoes and dance the night away.

When you think of a party city, Manchester surely springs to mind. The northern town of Manchester is a social hub brimming with England’s most trendy entertainment venues. Due to its Universities, Manchester has become a student haven, with bar and club nights just for them. Not only this, but it is accessible with regular trains going in and out of its major stations.

So, with this in mind, where are the best places to go and celebrate your first night of freedom?

The Liars Club – This bar is full to the brim with quirky décor and drinks to match. It is a tropical hideaway renowned for its rum cocktails and funky music. Not only do they host events each week, but they also take walk ins and table bookings (if you want to be extra organised). Alternatively, if you’re looking for hen/stag do ideas they offer cocktail masterclasses to get everyone involved.

Chinawhite Manchester – If you want to mingle with Manchester celebrities, Chinawhite is the place to go. They have an abundance of performers each week to keep you entertained and incredible music to match. Expect the finest treatment with table service as standard. So go on, treat yourself and feel like a celebrity.

Mayfield Depot – You will never find Mayfield Depot the same way you left it. As one of Manchester’s most versatile spaces, it has played host to some of the worlds most renowned DJ’s. Not only this, but it can transform into bar or pub spaces, hosting nights like ‘Escape to Freight Island’. Finally, it has also been known to house funky interactive art exhibitions – is there anything this space can’t become?

Impossible – Funky bar by day and crazy club by night. Impossible has made an impact on the Manchester nightlife scene. You can expect everything from risqué performances to cocktails and champagne showers – Impossible will make it a night to remember.

So if you’re planning on heading to Manchester to get your boogie on in 2021, be sure to consider some of these great spots and most importantly, drink responsibly and have fun!