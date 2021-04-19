Making the most of a once-in-a-lifetime holiday

Do you consider a luxury trip to the Maldives as a once-in-a-lifetime holiday? Is sleeping under a sky full stars in the Sahara high on your bucket list? Perhaps sailing around the Aegean is more your thing or driving along Route 66 is on your must-do list.

Whatever you consider to be a once-in-a-lifetime holiday, there are a few things you can do to help ensure they exceed expectations.

Where do you want to go?

A trip of a lifetime doesn’t have to be to somewhere exotic and far away. In fact, the key to making the most of a bucket-list trip is to identify the destinations that mean something special to you and will give you the memories and sense of satisfaction you’re looking for.

Think of who you’ll be travelling with, or will this be more like a solo pilgrimage? Maybe you have some ideas about where you’d like to go but aren’t sure what else you could do with your dream trip to make it really special. To help inspire you, it’s well worth reading tourist board websites, as well as buying up-to-date guide books and consulting travel brochures and the travel sections of newspapers.

Make your money go further

The holiday of a lifetime can cost thousands of pounds and those costs can soon spiral if you haven’t properly considered your finances before planning and setting off on your great adventure. But there are a number of ways you can make your money go further – if you’re willing to put in a bit of time searching for deals, pre-booking attractions, and even booking last-minute accommodation.

Travelling out of season is another great way you can make the most of a once-in-a-lifetime holiday, especially if you’re on a tight budget. You’ll find that popular tourist attractions are often quieter, and you’ll get a more authentic experience.

If the budget for your trip seems completely unachievable, why not consider working while you’re away, especially if you’re planning a trip around the world? If you have certain skills, you may be able to find employers to help fund your trip and, in exchange for some work, you’ll visit the destination of your dreams. Research employment options online and consider working holiday visas.

Have enough time

When planning your dream holiday it’s important you have enough time and don’t feel rushed, otherwise you might be left unsatisfied. Consider what you want to see and do when you’re away and build in enough time to just explore.

To get a real feel for the place, you should eat in the cafes and restaurants favoured by locals and just spend time sitting and watching the world go by.