Best Things to do in Bordeaux

Bordeaux, a beautiful city in western France, is home to one of the world’s most famous wine regions and vineyards. Visitors interested in exploring the many things to do in Bordeaux will be delighted by this city’s different sights and activities. With its scenic landscape, charming old town, and several interesting places to visit, this city offers plenty of things to do. Here are the top things you should not miss when visiting Bordeaux.

Grosse Cloche de Bordeaux

The Grosse Cloche de Bordeaux is one of the numerous attractions to visit in Bordeaux, and it’s completely free and simple to find. It may be one of the area’s oldest belfries.

This gatehouse, which was beautifully built in 1775 and has two clocks and a bell tower, replaced a previous structure that was destroyed by fire in the 18th century. The phrase “the bell was the bearer of all good and bad tidings to the people of Bordeaux” is written on a nearby plaque. As there are two separate clocks to admire, don’t forget to look at the tower from both sides.

Miroir d’Eau

The Water Mirror, which lies just opposite the Place de la Bourse, is renowned for having the largest reflecting pool in the entire globe (main image). This is one of the simplest things to see in Bordeaux as it is in plain sight.

It offers a wonderful perspective on the city, and it’s a great place to take top-quality photos. Also, if you’re looking to stay warm, you can little trip to 3Montbazon which has some of the best drinks in the city.

Saint-Émilion Day trip

If you want to stay in Bordeaux for more than a few days, take advantage of the chance to drive to the breathtaking Saint-Émilion UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This tiny town is quite charming, and it’s a terrific place to learn more about the world-famous and award-winning wines produced there (which you’ll get to sample).

Visit the Monolithic Church, which still stands today, after exploring the old cobblestone streets. Additionally, if you’re looking for a nearby vineyard, go over to Chateau La Dominique, where you can tour the property and sample some of the best local wines.

Quais de Bordeaux

One of the most beautiful waterfronts in the world can be seen on the left bank of the Garonne. It’s also a part of the 18th-century World Heritage ensemble, where opulent neo-classical structures flank an 80-meter-wide riverbank promenade.

Its location close to the wide Garonne and the numerous arches of the Pont de Pierre gives the area a sweeping openness that will give your walk or bike trip more enjoyable. You may take it all in from the chairs, flowerbeds, and lawns that are located beneath the plane trees where you can soak in the atmosphere.

La Cité du Vin

This cutting-edge cultural centre is one of those grandiose and futuristic endeavours that is challenging to summarise in a few sentences. It is a celebration of all things wine.

For a casual visitor, it functions as a cutting-edge museum that teaches you about the origins of wine as well as where and how it is produced globally. If you’re an oenophile, you might easily spend a day here satiating your curiosity because there are 10 hours of audio-visual content to go through.

This 3,000 square foot building has stunning architecture and a 55-meter tower. The tour culminates with a stop at the Belvedere Bar, where you can have a glass of wine while taking in the equally delectable views over Bordeaux and the Garonne.

Jardin Public

There are parks in every city, but what makes the Jardin Public so unique is its vastness and its features. Not only is it the ideal location for strolling around the city’s parks, but it also has an arboretum, a library, and the Museum of Natural History that you may visit. One day can easily be spent exploring all of these locations.

It’s located on the Place Champs de Mars and it’s a great place to visit in Bordeaux on a beautiful summer’s day.

Bordeaux Cathedral

Bordeaux’s cathedral, like many other religious structures around France, struggled during the Revolution when its decorations were removed; consequently, almost all the decorations you can see today are from other structures.

Even though décor has been stripped from the cathedral, it takes nothing away from the historical value of the location or the medieval gothic architecture, where Eleanor of Aquitaine and the future Louis VII were married in 1137 at the ages of 13 and 17.

Spend some time beneath the north doorway, which was created in the 13th century as a regal entry and features a tympanum with representations of scenes like the Last Supper. Also, if you can manage the 282 steps to the top, the nearby Tour Pey Berland bell tower is another fantastic place to get a view of the city.

Stay in a castle

The Hotel des Quinconces is a beautiful place to rest your head among the many beautiful lodging options in Bordeaux. If you’re looking for some of the best hotels in Bordeaux then there are many high-quality places that all offer something special whether that be a rooftop terrace, a garden, a swimming pool or stunning architecture.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a different experience, make a reservation at Chateau Belles Vignes and get away from the city. Château Belles Vignes provides visitors with a one-of-a-kind experience in an XVIIIth century castle in the centre of a genuine wine estate, surrounded by vineyards, 170 acres of rolling hills, and woodland, and only 15 km from the centre of lovely and vibrant Bordeaux.