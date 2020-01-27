Best Places in Bulgaria for Ski Enthusiasts

Bulgaria is a small country in Eastern Europe mostly famous for its roses and yoghurt. But recently it has gained popularity with its winter resorts. They provide excellent conditions for sports, modern facilities, and magnificent mountain views.

The slopes of Bulgarian resorts host many international competitions. Skiers, snowboarders, fans of extreme winter sports are all welcome. The country has four big and world-renowned winter resorts and several smaller ski areas that are rapidly developing.

The total length of the ski runs in Bulgaria exceeds 200km. The highest ski runs start at 2600m above sea level and the maximum displacement reaches 1630m. Modern infrastructure guarantees good conditions for sports throughout the active winter season from December to April.

Now let’s explore the top Bulgarian winter resorts for ski and snowboard enthusiasts:

Bansko

One of the largest winter resorts in Bulgaria is located at 925 meters above sea level at the foot of Pirin Mountain – just 150km from Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria. You can easily arrange a transfer from Sofia airport to Bansko and enjoy the slopes right away.

Over the years, the town has gradually established as one of the leading winter ski resorts in the country and the region, attracting numerous Bulgarian and foreign tourists.

Bansko has 75km of ski runs:

35% of them are for beginners;

40% – for advanced skiers;

25% – for experienced ski and snowboarding enthusiasts;

There are also numerous museums and landmarks in Bansko. You can explore over 130 architectural and historical monuments. The resort also hosts music festivals, conferences and parties.

Pamporovo

Pamporovo is situated at the foot of Snejanka peak (1926m) in the Rhodope mountains, 260km from Sofia and 85km from Plovdiv. The winter resort is located at 1650 meters above sea level. The average annual temperature is 5.5 degrees Celsius. Pamporovo has been a resort since the 1960s. Thanks to the beautiful nature in the region, tourists visit Pamporovo even during the summer months.

There are different categories of accommodation in Pamporovo – luxury hotels, family hotels or apart-hotels. Visitors can taste both traditional Rhodopean dishes and European cuisine. The nightlife is also diverse – there are numerous clubs, bars, a bowling alley and more.

Chepelare

The town of Chepelare is located in the central part of the Rhodopes, about 70km from Plovdiv, 220km from Sofia, and only 10km away from Pamporovo. The ski area Mechi Chal is located close to Chepelare. There you can enjoy one of the longest and best ski runs in Bulgaria.

The trails are located between 1156m and 1870m altitude and vary from easy to hard. The longest slope is 5292m. The ski facility also has snowmaking devices to ensure suitable conditions for mountain sports.

Near Chepelare you can visit the architectural reserve Shiroka Luka which is famous for its beautiful old houses.

The town of Chepelare also offers various accommodations located on the hills or in the centre – hotels, guest houses, and more. There are numerous restaurants where you can taste the delicious local cuisine.

Borovets

Borovets is one of the largest mountain resorts in Bulgaria. It is situated at an altitude of 1300m on the northern slopes of the Rila Mountains, just over 70km from Sofia. The coldest month is January with an average temperature of +4.8 degrees Celsius. The resort was established at the end of the 19th century and until the middle of the 20th century it was known as Chamkoria.

Noble Bulgarian people used to spend summers and winters here in the pursuit of wildlife. During the 1960s and 1970s, the resort grew bigger and became modern with large Alpine-style hotels and winter sports facilities. Its proximity to the capital and its favourable climate make it a perfect destination for mountain lovers.

The Borovets ski area has 24 tracks with a total length of over 58km, cross-country trails, biathlon facilities, night skiing and a children’s winter park.

The resort has good conditions for a pleasant holiday, and you won’t miss anything – there are shops, restaurants, pharmacies, currency exchange offices, bank, ATMs, medical services.

Vitosha

Natural park Vitosha is the first park on the Balkan peninsula and it was established in 1934. Vitosha has 14 ski slopes with various difficulty along with a 3-km long trace for ski running. The tracks are located between 1510m and 2290m above sea level.

There are 2 ski centres at Vitosha: Aleko and Konyarnika-Vetrovala. Aleko is located at the foot of mount Cherni and near hut Aleko. The ski enthusiasts can even enjoy night skiing between 18:30 and 22:00.

People living in Sofia often take advantage of Aleko’s proximity and go skiing after work hours in weekdays. The ski centre also has snowmaking machines.

