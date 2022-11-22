Paris Travel Guide and how to get Eiffel Tower tickets

Paris is one of the most famous cities in the world. It has been the setting for thousands of novels and movies about love and romance; beautiful arrondissements sitting in the shadow of the famous Eiffel Tower. It is the kind of city that everyone should visit at least once.

In a city the size of Paris, with such an incredible reputation, deciding what you should see and do during your time there can feel like an impossible task. While it is impossible to absorb everything the city has to offer during a single vacation, if you choose to indulge in the choices below, you can be confident you have sampled the very best of the French capital.

Things To Do In Paris During The Day

First and foremost, let’s discuss the tower in the corner of the room; the Eiffel Tower. It is the symbol of Paris — and, in fact, of the entirety of France — that we can all recognize, and a visit is a must for any Parisian tourist. You can enjoy the restaurants located around the tower itself, then take the lift to the top for the perfect bird’s eye view of the entire city.

Ensure you book your Eiffel Tower tickets in advance to avoid disappointment. The Eiffel Tower is an expected part of any Paris trip, and if you skip it, there will be a part of you that will always feel that you didn’t quite do Paris right.

With your tower visit ticked off, you can begin to explore the rest of what Paris has to offer. Your next stop should be the Louvre, one of the most famous art galleries in the world, and home to some of the most celebrated paintings. The Mona Lisa is a must-see, as well as the Venus De Milo and the Virgin on the Rocks— works so well-known, so recognizable, you don’t even have to name their artist. They are just a part of popular consciousness, and you should take the time to see the originals for themselves.

Outside of the art and the tower, Paris still has plenty to offer even the most seasoned tourist. The Cathedral of Notre Dame is a worthwhile visit, though Hugo’s hunchback won’t be in residence when you visit. You can also take a boat ride along the River Seine; or shop up a storm in the famous Avenue Montaigne and the Champs-Elysées area.

Finally, you can tour the city to see the remnants of the Bastille; the infamous French prison that was stormed on July 14th 1789, triggering the French Revolution. The prison itself is no longer standing, but you can follow guided tours to see what remains of this important French historical landmark.

Things To Do In Paris At Night

After a busy day of sightseeing, don’t hurry to bed too soon– Paris still has plenty to be experienced when the sun has gone down.

Take a trip to the Moulin Rouge; the famous cabaret that inspired a movie, though the real experience is vastly superior to the fare offered by Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. See the can-can performed in its natural setting, then enjoy the surrounding bars and clubs for a night that you will never forget.

Alternatively, if you’re feeling the need to burn some calories after sampling so much delicious French food, then head for a nighttime swim at the Piscine Pontoise. Located on the 5th arrondissement in the historic Latin Quarter, the Piscine Pontoise promises a luxurious spa and swimming experience that you will welcome after a busy day sightseeing.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Paris itself is home to a single World Heritage Site…

The Banks of the River Seine were designated a world heritage site in 1991, so go for a stroll, admire the view, and sample the bars and patisseries that line the water’s edge.

However, within the same region — and within easy day trip distance — you can also find:

The Palace of Versailles. This stunning palace, created by the “Sun King” Louis XIV in the 17th century, remains one of the most glorious architectural achievements in the history of humankind. Stroll the gardens, delight in the Hall of Mirrors, and walk in the footsteps of kings. Versailles is within an hour’s traveling time of Paris, and it’s a journey you’re never going to regret making.

The Palace of Fontainebleau is another excellent choice. You can explore this Medieval chateaux and discover the boudoir of the ill-fated Marie Antoinette; the Throne Room of Napoleon, and many other historically significant chambers.

Tourist Tips

If you have been persuaded and are certain that Paris is the next great destination for you, then the advice below will come in handy.

Tipping Custom

Service gratuity is always included in the bill when you dine in Parisian restaurants, so you do not need to worry about calculating a percentage and leaving a tip. If you do wish to tip, then do so in cash, discreetly. Most tips of this kind will be placed into a common fund and divided equally. Furthermore, for other service staff such as hotel porters or cab drivers, you can tip if you choose, but it is not expected.

Airport Link

Charles De Gaulle Airport it’s the mail airport serving Paris. It is located around 25 kilometres from the city centre, so a taxi to Paris may be your best bet. You can use the public transport options, including the metro, which function adequately if not perfectly.

Navigating The City

Paris can be somewhat confusing to navigate. It is inadvisable to try and drive; the roads are small and tough to adapt to. However, the metro system is a fine way to travel; it’s not the best in the world, but it’s more than serviceable. Buses are more hit and miss, but if you plan your route beforehand, you should be able to manage.

In Conclusion

Paris has always been, and remains, one of the greatest cities on earth. If you decide to visit, you’ll soon see for yourself what this Gallic wonder has to offer. Whether your visit be in the springtime, the summer, or the fall, Paris will never disappoint.