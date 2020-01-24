What is the best day to book a flight? Tips to score that cheap flight

Have you ever heard about people screaming that they know the best time and day to book a ticket? Monday? Morning, or at night? Lots of people claim that they know how to score a cheap ticket. However, it is not as easy as it might seem. You see, the ticket price is dynamic and computers are in charge. So what’s happening behind the logic of scoring a flight? If you are a Business owner and want sudden tickets then try to get seats between Mon-Wed so that’s your best chance of getting one of the cheaper ones.

What the computer thinks about your flight

Computer algorithms decide the price of your ticket. Having a cheap flight is dependent on many variables. For example, the number of seats available is important and so is the day you fly. Flying on a Tuesday afternoon? The probability is very high that the flight is cheaper than a Friday afternoon.

But what is the best day to book a flight?

There is no clear answer to this, it depends on the flight you are booking. It might be that the day of your departure is far more likely to influence the price of your ticket than the day you book. Luckily for us, there is a pattern that is uncovered when looking at the best day to book a flight. This has nothing to do with the day of the week, but has to do with how you book in advance.

Booking in advance results in a cheaper flight

When you book days in advance, the chances are you are getting the best rates. This is often not expressed in days but rather in months. For intra-continental flights, you will have cheaper rates when booking around 4 months in advance. Booking further ahead will result in higher prices, so is booking it on the shorter term.

Of course, the computer can come in

When the number of tickets is declining rapidly, the algorithm will adjust accordingly. Prices will rise. Planning to go to a well-known festival? Chances are that the further in advance you book, the cheaper the flight will be. Once the tickets of the festival are released and people start booking the tickets for the flights, prices will rise fast.

Back to the question…

Coming back to the question, what is the best day to book a flight, we can say that it depends on you. Where are you going? What is the reason? When are you going? Consider this and think about a good strategy to get your ticket. No, this does not require a lot of time, just common sense and the right approach. Start practising! Would you like to know more about what is the best day to book a flight, Opodo has a lot of tips to helps you to find the best ticket.