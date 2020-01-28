Hire a campervan: Travel as free as a Bird!

Whilst the popularity of all-inclusive hotels is increasing and resorts are surging, there is another mode of travel on the rise… the campervan! When you hire a campervan, you can travel and go wherever you want. The upside? You always bring your place to sleep! No matter where you go, you always have everything in your reach.

Why is the campervan emerging?

The answer is simple; technology is helping. With better technology the camper is equipped with all modern technology you would desire. For example, an oven and a comfortable mattress that is easily stowed away. This is in sharp contrast with the past, where it was rather uncomfortable to travel by campervan. Although the old Volkswagen van has been very popular, comfort was far away. When you now hire a campervan, you will experience that times did change significantly.

Better facilities when traveling

You can travel to a camping and pick a nice spot, similar to a camper or caravan. On the other hand, you can park at places like beaches and Nature Reserves. Especially the latter two have improved for popular locations. Here you will see facilities such as sanitary and dedicated spots for campervans emerge.

Travel like you haven’t before

You might think that traveling by using hotels is different. Well, it is kind of similar! It can be even more convenient, as you always bring your place to sleep. No need to travel all the way back to your hotel, your spot is always with you. This increased flexibility allows you to travel further in a shorter span of time.

Good examples of places where to go to

There are typical places that are well-known among campervan users. For example, traveling Australia is very popular. Along the Gold Coast, you will see magnificent nature and cities. With your campervan, you can stop wherever you want. Also, there are a lot of places that allow you to park and sleep. Parking on the beach, making a campfire and having some good food? Check! Setting-up camp at the city camping of Sydney? Check! Everything is possible with the flexibility that the campervan offers you.

Another example that is loved by travellers is the West Coast of the United States. Here you can enjoy both Nature Reserves and cities like Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. With a campervan you can manoeuvre through the parks and city centers and have all your facilities with you.

Bonus point: a campervan holiday can be very cheap!

Since you always have your place to crash with you, prices are significantly lower than hotels. Campervans are more expensive than hiring a car, but will by far outweighs the cost you potentially have for hotels. You can also cook in the van, which makes it ideal to save on restaurant bills. Especially when traveling to expensive places like Australia, this can come very handy! Off you go and hire a campervan!

Author Bio: Rajhu S Goraai is a Passionate Stock and Commodity Researcher. Travel addict and Photographer. Owner at Leading Business Blog.