17 Best Places To Travel For A Beach Holiday

Is there anything more magical than stepping off the plane and onto a tropical beach? While some prefer to stay at home, the world is filled with opportunities for exploring and striking out on an adventure. While it may be difficult to leave behind your loved ones and friends, a holiday is a perfect time to pull up your roots and explore the world around you.

There’s no better way to spend your summer than by exploring new places and scouring for hidden gems. A beach holiday is an ultimate way to spend your free time and explore new cultures, new cuisines, and of course, the endless, endless sea.

There’s a place for you on the list of destinations for a beach holiday. The good news is, with prices of airfare falling, it’s now easier than ever to hit the beach. And what better way to hit the beach than with an all-inclusive beach holiday?

There are so many places to go for a beach holiday and explore new cultures, learn about history, experience natural wonders and just have fun. Here are 17 of the best places to travel for a beach holiday:

1. Miami

Miami is a bustling hub of culture, fashion, food, and art. Its glamorous Latin feel, coupled with the warmth of the South, makes it a must-see this summer. Miami is perfect for those who love food and want to try their hands at Latin cuisine. Thanks to Miami’s large Cuban population and large Hispanic influence, the city is full of authentic Latin restaurants to try. You can also enjoy South American cuisine at restaurants like Peruvian or Brazilian, and sample tropical drinks like mojitos or cachita, a Mexican drink made with cinnamon and corn syrup.

2. Hawaii

Hawaii is a dream destination for beach romantics. The warm weather, clear blue waters, and endless sunshine are perfect for relaxing. Perfect for those who are looking for an authentic tropical escape, you’ll find nothing better than Hawaii. You can enjoy all the activities you love, like relaxing by the beach, snorkelling, and exploring the fascinating Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. You can also find culture and history at museums and art galleries.

3. Cozumel

If you’re looking for a taste of Mexico, head to Cozumel, a small island off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. Off the coast of Mexico, you’ll find Cozumel, a small island that offers an authentic taste of Mexico. The island is full of restaurants serving traditional Mexican food. With authentic tacos, enchiladas, and salsas, you’ll feel like you’re back home. If you’re looking for shopping opportunities, head to the town of Palancar, where you’ll find numerous shops selling authentic handcrafted items and many Western shops as well.

4. Costa Rica

If you’re looking for an exotic getaway, head to Costa Rica. The lush tropical jungle and the sparkling white sand beaches will have you feeling relaxed in no time at all. Costa Rica is a popular destination for those who love to explore cultures and wildlife. The country is home to tropical jungles, white sand beaches, and some of the most pristine ecosystems on the planet. You’ll also find many activities to keep you busy while you’re there, like zip-lining, swimming with dolphins, exploring museums, or relaxing at a spa.

5. Amsterdam

Amsterdam is a vibrant city with a rich history and an eclectic culture. Whether you want to shop or explore the many museums and attractions, you’ll have a blast. Amsterdam is a city with a rich history and an eclectic culture. Whether you want to shop or explore the many museums and attractions, you’ll have a blast. If you’re looking for cheap prices, you’ll love the fact that the city is still relatively cheap. It’s also easy to navigate, making it perfect for first-time visitors.

6. Barcelona

Barcelona is a bustling city with a rich cultural history. Whether you want to explore the city’s many sights and attractions, or you’re looking for bohemian culture, you’ll have a blast. With its eye-popping architecture, vibrant nightlife scene, and picturesque beaches, Barcelona is a city you’ll never forget. The city is also relatively cheap, making it a great choice for budget-conscious visitors.

7. Bali

If you’re looking for a secluded escape, Bali is the perfect place. The island is perfect for those who love to relax, with the lush tropical jungles providing a perfect escape. Bali is perfect for those looking for a secluded escape. The island is full of natural beauty, with lush tropical jungles and white sand beaches to relax on. You’ll also find many activities to keep you busy, like exploring temples or hiking up mountains. If you’re looking for cheap prices, Bali is still relatively affordable.

8. Samoa

If you’re looking to hit the beach with a Polynesian flavour, look no further than Samoa. A former British colony, this tropical paradise has become renowned for its white-sand beaches, azure waters, and welcoming people. With a population of over 200,000, you’ll be spoilt for choice as to where to go and what to do. Aside from the myriad of beach activities and restaurants, you can also explore the ancient art of handicrafts, visit a water park, or simply enjoy a stroll along with one of the many tropical gardens.

9. Fiji

Much of the world has heard of the allure of Fiji, thanks to the scenes from ‘Say You’re My Fairy’ and the ‘Sugar Beach’ song and film. But, did you know you can also visit this tropical paradise and hit the perfect, golden sand beaches? If a tropical island paradise sounds like the destination for you, look no further than Fiji. This stunning island nation is known for its crystal clear waters, white-sand beaches, and lush rainforests. With plenty of activities to keep you busy, including scuba diving, snorkelling, hiking, and biking, you can easily spend several weeks exploring the country.

10. Thailand

Thailand is not just synonymous with beach holidays. It’s also known as one of the most popular places to go for a beach holiday. It’s not hard to see why, with its tropical climate, thousands of miles of pristine beaches, and an array of cultures to explore. And, if you’re looking for a budget-friendly beach holiday, you can’t go past Thailand. With beautiful all-inclusive resorts and cheap flights making it easy to visit, there’s no reason why you can’t spend some quality time by the seaside. And, in addition to the white sand beaches, you can also explore the country’s ancient temples.

11. Cancún

The only all-inclusive beach holiday you need, Cancún is the ultimate getaway. It’s the most visited destination in the world, and for good reason — it has stunning white-sand beaches, vibrant nightlife, and a rich culture to explore. With hundreds of restaurants to choose from and activities that will keep you busy all day, you’ll feel like you’ve travelled far and gone nowhere at the same time. With cheap flight tickets and all-inclusive hotel deals, there are very few reasons to not go on a Cancún beach holiday.

12. Nicaragua

If you’re looking for a place to escape the crowds, and explore a less-known part of the world, then consider Nicaragua as a destination for your next beach holiday. This Central American country is close to the US, making it easy to explore on your own, and the location offers stunning white-sand beaches. While it’s a relatively new destination for beach holidays, it’s quickly becoming renowned for its friendly people, and welcoming attitude towards visitors.

13. Mauritius

The South Pacific island of Mauritius is quickly becoming one of the most popular destinations for a beach holiday. It’s a beautiful tropical island with an extraordinary past and a bright future as a travel destination. The best way to explore this paradise is with an all-inclusive holiday, and enjoy a luxury holiday with all your favourite luxuries, including a private villa, included.

14. Goa

If you’re looking for the ultimate beach getaway, look no further than Goa in the Indian state of Western. It’s known for being one of the most happening destinations for a beach holiday, thanks to its nightlife, and it has some of the best beaches in the world. You can enjoy all this without breaking the bank, thanks to cheap flight tickets and all-inclusive hotel deals. This means you can relax, and make the most of the gorgeous weather and soft sands, without having to worry about the cost.

15. Cebu, Philippines

Cebu (or as it’s sometimes called, the “ Philippines’ Pearl of the Orient”) is a popular tropical island for a beach holiday. It’s known for its white sandy beaches and vibrant nightlife, making it a popular destination for both tourists and ex-pats alike. From world-renowned resorts to charming locally-run hotels, you can find everything to fit your style and budget. Be sure to check out the city of Cebu’s historic centre, as well as Mactan Island, which is famed for its luxury resorts and famous beaches.

16. Greece

Marrying modernity with ancient Greece, you can spend your summer in Greece and get the best of both worlds: the turquoise waters and the surprising greenery of the islands, the incredible ancient ruins, the traditional Greek melodies and the delicious Greek cuisine. You can visit Greece for a beach holiday during the summer months since the weather is typically good and the temperatures are still cool. During your Greece beach holiday, you can explore ancient ruins or relax with a book at a quiet beach. You can also visit the famous Greek islands, famous for their beaches and ancient ruins. If you’re planning a Greece beach holiday during the summer months, you can visit the country’s beautiful islands, famous for their beaches and ancient ruins.

17. Singapore

If you’re looking for the most livable city in the world, look no further than Singapore. This Asian city-state is a popular beach destination thanks to its long coastline, luxurious hotels and plush sand. You can also visit Singapore for a beach holiday during the summer months, as the weather is typically good and temperatures are still cool. During your Singapore beach holiday, you can explore the city’s tropical surroundings or relax on a tropical island with a book. You can also visit the nearby tropical islands, famous for their beaches and temples. If you’re planning a Singapore beach holiday during the summer months, you can explore the city’s tropical surroundings or relax on a tropical island with a book.

Let’s go to the beach!

Whether you’re looking for a cosmopolitan city, a tropical escape, or a taste of the sea, these destinations offer a unique experience and a chance to relax and unwind. From bustling metropolises to picturesque coastal towns, these destinations offer an ultimate beach holiday experience.

Whether it’s a tropical paradise or a cosmopolitan city you’re looking for, there’s a place for you in this list of the best places to travel for a beach holiday. There are plenty of all-inclusive beach getaways to choose from. So, what are you waiting for? Pack your suitcases and head to the beach!