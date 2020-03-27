Canada features beautiful coastlines, vast meadows, majestic mountains, and unspoilt forests. The national parks are very enormous with picturesque views too. In this vast nation of different provinces and territories, the various ecosystems and cultures are strikingly diverse. Hiking, biking, swimming, cycling – if you’re a lover of great outdoors, there are plenty of activities you can do.

Away from Canada’s astounding nature, you may also experience the country’s culture and history. Travel into the Quebec Francophone area, the magnificent skyscrapers of Vancouver, the exquisite Victorian architecture of Toronto and Ottawa’s grand-railway and neo-gothic buildings.

Canada is far bigger than you can think of. Your visit should be thoroughly researched on what you would like to do and see.

Here are the top 10 amazing places to visit in Canada.

1. Niagara Falls, Ontario

Niagara Falls is on the US-Canadian border and is one of the most spectacular waterfalls sites in the world. These falls are very easy to reach if you visit Toronto and only a couple of hours drive away.

It is a collection of three spectacular waterfalls, including the Horseshoe Falls, American Falls, and the Bridal Veil Falls.

The Horseshoe Falls has the best spots and it has numerous attractions. The vicinity around the Falls is a major tourist spot consisting of observation towers, cafes, gift shops, casinos including hotels.

The Niagara Falls are illuminated and fireworks are seen every summer night.

2. Banff

Banff is a perfect base to explore the Rocky Mountains of Canada. Located inside the Banff National Park, the town is filled with adorable cafés, boutiques, and many other tourist sights.

Also, several streets have unique names like Caribou Road, Bear Street, Beaver Street and so on., contributing to the town’s special feel.

The Banff National Park is not only the first national park in Canada but also one of the largest national parks in the world. The spectacular landscape and fauna of the park draw many visitors every year via the Trans Canada Highway.

The park has a massive wildlife concentration of animals such as the black bears, wolves grizzly bears, bighorn sheep, bald eagles, bison, and moose.

Go on a road trip to one of the beautiful lakes such as Peyto Lake from Banff to one of the nearby resorts, including the stunning Lake Louise.

3. Vancouver

Travel over to the west coast of Canada, Vancouver awaits you. Canada’s third-largest metropolitan area, Vancouver is situated between British Columbia’s Pacific Ocean and the Coast Mountains.

This busy metropolis is popular for its beach locations and the mountains. The city has beautiful sceneries, where visitors can swim in the sea, skate through idyllic parks and ski in the mountains.

It is the gateway to Whistler Blackcomb, one of the world’s popular ski resorts.

The main attraction in Vancouver is Stanley Park, which stretches over a vast region of trees, parks, and greenery. The impressive food market at Granville Island and Chinatown’s lively selection of shopping centers are two of the city’s other major spots.

4. Whistler

The Whistler resort is the biggest and most popular alpine ski location in North America, home to the majestic mountains called Whistler and Blackcomb. It is a two-hour drive from Vancouver through Canada’s most spectacular route, the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

Whistler and snow sports go together, famous for its amenities and ski areas. It draws over two million visitors per year and also hosted events at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games.

5. Cape Breton

Situated on the Cape Breton east coast, it’s a fantastic location for a holiday.

One of the highlights here is the Cabot Trail, a 300 km path through the national park of the Cape Breton Highlands.

You can travel through a mixture of terrain, including stunning coastal roads and slopes.

Cape Breton provides diverse hiking routes for those who feel adventurous, which include the Skyline Trail, providing a spectacular view of countryside Canada.

6. Vancouver Island

The largest island off the west coast of the North American continent is Vancouver Island, named after the British explorer George Vancouver. It is accessible via ferry from Anacortes, Port Angeles or from Vancouver City.

Vancouver Island is renowned for its picturesque city of Victoria, stunning Butchart Gardens, Tofino as the surfing town and the northern wilderness.

7. Toronto

Toronto is the capital of Ontario, one of the largest and perhaps busiest cities in Canada.

The center of the city remains growing and is a commercial area with an efficient tram and subway system.

It is perhaps one of the most culturally diverse cities in the world as it has a wide number of multicultural communities including Chinatown, Little Italy and Little India.

The CN Tower often shows up on postcards, it is Toronto’s most iconic landmark. The tower has a viewing deck at 346 m and a high platform in a span of 447 m. We recommend you buy tickets in advance.

8. Thousand Islands

The 1,000 Icelandic Islands are one of the finest natural jewels formed over thousands of years of glacial movement.

The Thousand Islands are located near Ottawa. Always perfect for a day trip!

Such beautiful islands of all shapes and sizes are part of the Frontenac Arch Biosphere Reserve, listed in 2002 as a UNESCO site.

Over the years, the islands have been built with different houses, accessible only by boat. A tour can take you to some of the islands letting you discover more about the background of the islands and the people living there.

9. Quebec

Québec is a french speaking province of Canada. It looks much more like a quaint European town, because of its French roots, architecture, and language.

The capital is Quebec City, boasting scenic avenues, boutiques, and cafés. The glorious Fairmont Le Château Frontenac is a distinctive feature that is famous in the city, a great place to stay for those who are looking for extraordinary views.

The city’s historical streets and the Musée de la Civilisation are two of the main attractions, as well as the Montmorency Falls, just a 15-minute walk from the city center.

A stroll along the panoramic roads of the Old City provides opportunities to visit places such as the Citadelle and Place-Royale.

10. Ottawa

Ottawa is the capital of Canada, situated in the convergence of the Ottawa, Gatineau, and Rideau rivers in Southeast Ontario. As the capital of the nation, Ottawa is home to numerous financial, trade and federal institutions, particularly the Parliament Hill.

Located here are the top museums and attractions, such as the Canadian Museum of History, the National Gallery of Canada including the ByWard Market.

The Rideau Canal is the main attraction of Ottawa. It runs right through the heart of the city. This canal is the biggest ice skating ring in the world during winter.

