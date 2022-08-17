Sightseeing from the Air is an Experience not to be missed

Tourism exploded in the late 20th Century and the beginning of the 21st. As prices started to decrease, many jumped on the opportunity to discover the world. But there is one way to see sights, that is still less common, which is from the air. Once you have tried it, you will be curious to discover particular locations, in this fashion, instead of walking around on the ground.

What to see from London?

If you live in London, there are already so many different sightseeing tours that you can take from the air. If the capital is not where you reside, don’t worry as Wingly, the specialists of shared-flights for leisure, offers more than 5,000 flights leaving from 20 different countries, around the world. And they don’t all fly out of major cities. But there is no doubt that you can get to see amazing sights and scenery, if you decide to take a sightseeing tour that leaves from London.

How about a bird’s eye view of the Isle of Wight. You can get to see the abrupt cliffs, that surround a part of the island, finding their way into the blue water, as well as fly over the city. Leaving from Denham, this flight will fly over Reading, Basingstoke, Hayling Island, Sandown and turn around after the Isle of Wight.

But these sightseeing flights are not only offered on small planes. You can also get on board of a helicopter. If you have never done so, you are in for a thrilling ride. These engines are so light and compact, that you will feel like you are flying by yourself (almost). Choose a sightseeing flight over London and get a unique view of Greenwich, London Bridge, the London eye, the Tower of London and Canary Wharf.

Make it a Day Trip

Although sightseeing in itself is a memorable experience, you can also decide to turn your air trip into a full visit to a location not too far away. This way you can benefit from the view on your way to the town and back, as well as of the city in which you will walk through, later on.

For example, you can book a tour in a PA-28 that will fly you over Churchill’s home (Chartwell House), which will then head east so you can discover the Banbury Reservoir, as very few people get to see it, before landing at Duxford Airport. There, you will visit the Imperial War Museum of Duxford, a unique opportunity to discover planes that you will never see anywhere else. Models from the previous World Wars, to the most technologically advanced for their time, such as the Concorde. In the end, you will get back on the PA-28, which will take you back home to London.

As you can tell, there are so many different ways to discover the world, that most of us have yet to try. This could become your next favourite activity, as you head to a new part of the country, once a month, for a sightseeing tour and a wonderful day trip.