23 Stag Do Holiday Ideas That You Need To Try

Looking for a fun getaway for your friends? Or perhaps you’re gearing up for an upcoming wedding and need some last-minute ideas? Whatever your reason, group outings are a great way to spend quality time with friends and family.

And if you’re planning a Stag Do, that’s even better! Here are some of the best Stag Do Holiday Ideas that will not only help you plan your trip but make it the ultimate soiree, too.

1. Go cocktail touring

Having a drink at a bar or lounge is a classic Stag Do activity, but sometimes you want to do something a little more unique. Why not try a cocktail tour? Many cities and countries have their own cocktail tour that will take you to historic bars, swanky lounges, and other unique spots that are perfect for a Stag Do. You can even customize your tour to include activities like ballooning and helicopter rides!

2. Go to a stadium

One of the best Stag Do Holiday Ideas is to plan a stadium tour. Now, it doesn’t matter if you’re headed to the world’s most famous stadium, or if you’re taking a trip to visit the home of your favourite football team. You can make any trip to a stadium the ultimate Stag Do Holiday Ideas for your friends. The experience is memorable for any group of guys, and you can make it even more exciting by planning a Stag Do to go alongside it. You’ll be able to enjoy some food and drinks in comfy seats, take in a game from a different angle, and get incredible photos to show off to your friends once you get back home.

3. Go on a pub crawl

Planning a Stag Do that includes lots of drinking? Then a pub crawl might be just what you’re looking for. With a pub crawl, you and your friends can enjoy a night on the town with a drink or two in between. You can either do one big pub crawl or get creative and have pub crawls during downtime between activities. No matter how you do it, a pub crawl is a great way to wrap up your Stag Do!

4. Go on a paintballing adventure

For a heart-pounding Stag Do Holiday Ideas, head to a paintballing centre. Everyone loves the idea of hiding behind a bush and popping some hapless stag with a paintball, but no one likes cleaning up the blood afterwards. However, this doesn’t have to be the case! Making an adventure out of it, like going on a paintballing adventure, means that your group of friends can have a fun day out and still get the adrenaline rush that they want from paintballing. You can even book a private paintballing tour if you want to keep things private and exclusive for your group of guys.

5. Go to a theme park

Many guys are familiar with the fun of going to a theme park, but they may not realise that they can make it the ultimate Stag Do Holiday Ideas. Not only will you have a great time but you’ll also get to see your friends in a new light as you take them to a theme park. It’s a great way to spend time with your friends and has a great time. You’ll also get to meet new people and make new friends as you visit the parks around the world. And if you want to take things to another level, you can book a stag do to go with you.

6. Take a scooter rally

For a Stag Do Holiday Ideas with a real buzz, take your group of friends on a scooter rally. Scooter rallies are events that take place in parks and other open spaces where you can hop on a scooter and ride around in a pack. They’re great fun and you can make them the ultimate Stag Do Holiday Ideas by using a rally to kick off the party. You’ll also get a great sense of achievement if you manage to pull off a rally without any crashes. This is a great way to relax and unwind after a long week of work.

7. Go karting

Another great Stag Do Holiday Ideas is to take your friends go karting. If there’s one thing guys love, it’s fast cars and there’s nothing better than testing that out to the max in a go-kart. You can enjoy karts that have a seat in them for the whole pack if you want to be safe, or you can take the risk and go for a kart that just has space for one person. Either way, this is the ultimate Stag Do Holiday Ideas for a group of guys. You can take them for a spin around a racetrack or a nice car park, and have fun and laughs as you race each other.

8. Go on a boat cruise

For a relaxing Stag Do Holiday Ideas, take your friends on a boat cruise. You can make this the ultimate Stag Do Holiday Ideas by organising a boat cruise at the end of the trip. It’s a great way to relax and unwind after a long week of work, and you can enjoy the experience with your friends. You can take them on a relaxing cruise on a lake or sea, and enjoy the scenery while you relax and unwind. You can also spice up the experience by booking a stag do to go with you.

9. Go skydiving

For fun and thrilling Stag Do Holiday Ideas, take your friends skydiving. You can make this the ultimate Stag Do Holiday Ideas by organising a skydiving trip at the end of the trip. It’s not only fun but thrilling and you’ll have a great time once you’ve done it. You’ll also feel very accomplished once you’ve done the activity and you can show it off to your friends once you get back home. You can take them for a skydiving trip as a group, or you can take one out on a Stag Do and let the others enjoy it with you.

10. Visit an arcade

If you want to add a bit of nostalgia to your trip, make a stop at a theme park arcade. You can make this the ultimate Stag Do Holiday Ideas by planning a visit to a theme park arcade. You can visit the arcade after you’ve visited a ride, or you can visit it on your own. It’s a great way to relax and unwind after a long week of work, and you can enjoy the experience with your friends. You can also take them to a theme park arcade as a group of guys, or you can take one out on a Stag Do and let the others enjoy it with you.

11. Go on a train ride

For memorable Stag Do Holiday Ideas, take your friends for a ride on a train. You can make this the ultimate Stag Do Holiday Ideas by organising a train ride with your friends. You can take them for a ride through the countryside, or you can take them on a day trip to somewhere interesting. You can enjoy the experience with your friends and let them know what it feels like to be on a train when you can also show off to your friends once you get back home.

12. Visit a new place

Planning a trip to a new place is a surefire way to experience new things and make new memories. Plus, who doesn’t like to explore new cities and get a taste of local culture? Doing something different, whether it’s visiting a new museum, taking a horse-drawn carriage through Central Park, or checking out the local farmers’ market, is sure to make your Stag Do memorable.

13. Go golfing

Golf is a timeless sport that’s great for everyone, Stag Do or not. You can do it as a group of friends or take your Stag Do group to an exclusive golf resort, where you’ll have plenty of free time to enjoy the resort and soak in all the romance. Looking to make your Stag Do a truly memorable one? Add a spa day and a romantic dinner in the spa to round things out.

14. Catch a show

Going to a live show isn’t only entertaining, it’s also a great way to make new memories with your friends. Going to a show is a great date idea, but what if you want to go see a show with your friends? You could try out a comedy club or a concert venue, or you could opt for a cabaret show. These are often more intimate and a bit more risque than a normal concert, and they’re perfect for a Stag Do.

15. Go to the zoo

The zoo is a classic activity to do with friends and family, and it’s an activity you can do almost anywhere you are. It’s a fun and educational way to spend time together, and it’s an activity you can enjoy regardless of gender. If you’re taking a Stag Do to the zoo, you can choose from the usual zoo tours to a safari tour.

16. Hit the beach

Hitting the beach for a day of swimming, building sandcastles, and just enjoying the sun and sand together is a classic Stag Do activity. While most people would assume this means a day at the beach on the coast, you can hit the beach in a city instead, too! Head to a nearby park beach or even a rooftop to make your Stag Do day even more unique.

17. Go bowling

Doing something completely different for your Stag Do might be the best thing you can do. Bowling is a fun and inexpensive activity that’s perfect for your group of friends. You can head to a bowling alley, or even do a bowling night at your house! It’s also a great activity to get your group to interact with each other, especially if some people don’t socialize as much in your group.

18. Plan a game day

Do you love football? Do your Stag Do members? Then you should put football on your list of Stag Do holiday ideas. You can go to a professional game or even organize your own Stag Do game day. You can also opt for a day of activities that are unrelated to football, such as going to a baseball game or a golf tournament.

19. Jump on the ferry

If you’re looking for an unforgettable, hassle-free group getaway, consider hopping on a ferry! With so many routes to choose from and a huge variety of ferry options, you can find the perfect one for your group. While you’re all aboard, swap your plans for a few days and some much-needed time away. You’ll never forget your Stag Do while you’re on the boat, even if you’re not on the water!

20. Go glamping

If you and your friends are looking for a more immersive Stag Do adventure, then consider going glamping! You can find everything from luxury accommodation to adventure activities to make your trip truly memorable. You and your friends can go on a hike, explore local caves, create art and more. You’ll have a blast getting to know each other in a new, unique way.

21. Go sky diving

If your Stag Do is looking for a more adventurous getaway, then consider sky diving! Not only is it fun but it’s a great way to get your adrenaline pumping. You can do skydiving as a stag do activity, which allows you to meet new friends by diving into the excitement with them.

22. Host a board games night

Looking for an activity that won’t only bring your group together but strengthen your bonds as well? Host a board games night! Find a local community centre or bookstore that has board games you can borrow. While you’re all sitting around playing games you can connect and get to know each other in a new, unique way. Better yet, you can take this opportunity to have some much-needed laughs with your friends.

23. Go swimming

While many Stag Do holiday ideas involve drinking and relaxing on the beach, you can also incorporate swimming into your trip! Pack a swimsuit, grab some sunscreen and water bottles and head to the nearest beach or pool. While you’re splashing around, you can get to know each other in a new way and have some laughs as well.

Plan your Stag Do and make it the ultimate soiree!

The best thing about group activities is that they’re always fun. But, they’re even more fun when you throw in a little Stag Do holiday spirit! From catching a show to visiting a new place, these activities will not only make for a great trip but will also be a great source of memories you’ll never forget.

From planning activities to choosing the perfect destination, you can make your Stag Do the best one yet. So don’t wait around any longer. Get ready for a weekend of fun and adventure with your friends!