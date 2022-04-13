11 Birthday Holiday Ideas: What to Do When You’re Turning 30

It’s time to start thinking about your future and your 30s, which means it’s time to start planning your 30th birthday holiday. Your 30th birthday is a celebratory milestone that all of your friends will be excited to celebrate with you. While it may not be the year you turn 31, it’s a milestone that deserves to be celebrated with a great vacation or a weekend getaway.

If you’re looking for ideas on how to celebrate your 30th birthday, you’ve come to the right place. In this blog post, you’ll learn about some of the best 30th birthday holiday ideas, from simple getaways to cruises around the world.

If you have stayed in the same city the whole time, it’s time to get out and explore the world a little bit. If you’re not sure where to start, check out these 30th birthday holiday ideas.

Getaway

When you’re turning 30, the best thing you can do is get away from it all. You need to decompress and recharge, so take a vacation. Whether you go camping in the mountains, go to the beach, or go on a sailing trip—get away so you can come back with a new perspective on life. You may be feeling stressed out about everything, so this is your chance to relax and take it all in.

What to Know Before You Book

Before you book your 30th birthday trip, there are a few things you should think about. First, do your research and find the best deal on flights, hotels, and other travel expenses. A lot of people make the mistake of booking a trip before they’ve saved up for it, only to find out that it’s too expensive to actually go on the trip once you’ve saved up for it. The last thing you want is to travel on your birthday only to find out that it’s too expensive.

Next, think about what you want to do in your travels. For example, is it better to go to a city that has a lot of things to do, or a city with a lot of things to see? Some places have a lot to offer, while some have a lot more to see. It’s important to think about this before you book your vacation.

Here are some of the best 30th birthday ideas to get you started!

Make a Bucket List

The best thing you can do for your 30th birthday is to make a bucket list. Think about all of the things you want to do before you turn 30, and list them. This can be anything from skydiving to skydiving, to visiting every continent. By making a list and crossing things off of it, you’ll be able to make travelling on your birthday one of the best things you do in your 30s.

Have a Barbecue

If you’re looking for an easy 30th birthday party idea, have a barbecue. They’re easy to plan and very affordable, so you can invite almost anyone you want. Plus, a barbecue is a great 30th birthday party idea because it can be done almost any time of year, not just during the summer months. You can invite people over to your house or head out to a park, and have everyone bring their own food.

Go Stargazing

Stargazing is a great 30th birthday activity because it’s relaxing, peaceful, and free. With a few hours before sunset, you can head out to a quiet spot and look up at the stars. Not only are you doing something relaxing, but you’re also doing something productive by looking up at the stars and taking in their beauty.

Visit a Theme Park

Going on a theme park tour is a great way for you and your friends to do something fun, but it’s not exactly the most exciting thing to do on your birthday. To make it a little more exciting, why don’t you visit a theme park you’ve always wanted to go to? You can head to your local theme park and see if they’re offering any discounts or deals on your birthday, and then enjoy the day.

Go on a Scavenger Hunt

If you’re feeling extra adventurous, why don’t you try a scavenger hunt? Similar to a pub crawl, a scavenger hunt will have you searching for clues and solving puzzles all over town. However, instead of just drinking throughout the day, you’re solving puzzles and searching for clues. It’s a great birthday activity that will give you something to talk about with your friends for years to come.

Go Rock Climbing

One of the best birthday activities you can try is rock climbing. Not only will you get to try something new, but you’ll also get to enjoy a little physical activity and get to spend some time outdoors. Or, if you don’t have any rock climbing gear but you do have a roof above your head, why not go up there and do some rock climbing instead?

Go on a Safari

If you’re looking for a truly exciting 30th birthday holiday idea, why not try a safari? It’s a great way to spend a few days out in nature, seeing wildlife up close, and learning more about the world around you. It’s also a great way to spend some quality time with your friends since you’ll have to spend a lot of time in the car and in the hotel with them.

Go Out for Dinner

If you’re feeling a little bit adventurous, you can go out for dinner. If you’re not feeling up to going to a club, or you don’t have the money to do it, then go to a nice restaurant and have a nice meal. This can be a nice way to get out of the house and get away from your day-to-day responsibilities. You may be feeling a little bit old and tired, or maybe you just want to catch up on your sleep, so you’ll want to go home and relax. Going out for dinner can give you a break from your routine so you can relax and catch up on some rest.

Go Camping

If you’re feeling up for an adventure, then camping is a great activity for turning 30. You can go to a National Park, State or County Park and enjoy nature without worrying about anything. You just need to bring food and a tent or sleeping bag. You can relax and enjoy the quiet. Camping is a great way to give yourself a break from your stressful life and just enjoy the silence. If you’re not the outdoorsy type, then you can also stay in a campground and enjoy swimming pools, trails, and other amenities.

Plan a Road Trip

I don’t know about you, but when I turned 30, I wanted to go on a road trip. I’m not sure why, but I was in the mood to go on an adventure. I just wanted to get out of town and check out the countryside and mountains. All we had to do was get in the car and go anywhere. Now that you’re turning 30, you’ve got a lot of freedom and flexibility. You can go anywhere you want, whenever you want. You can take a road trip to check out some of the local attractions, get out of the city and enjoy nature, or just go on an adventure and see what you can find.

Cruise Around the World

You’re young and you want to go to new places? You’re in luck! You can go cruise around the world without having to get a job or put yourself through school. All you need is a little bit of money and a passport. Why not go to a different country each month for the rest of your life? You’ll have a ton of fun, see a ton of the world, learn a lot about different cultures and have a lot of adventures. As you get older, you’ll be able to travel and explore in ways that you may have never been able to do when you were younger.

Conclusion

Well, that wraps up our list of the best 30th birthday holiday ideas. Whether you’re going on a vacation or just taking some time off from work, or if you want to go out for dinner and catch up on some rest, these 30th birthday holiday ideas are perfect for you. There are plenty of things to do and places to explore, so you’ll never run out of things to do.

So, get ready to travel the world and have the best time ever.