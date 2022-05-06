11 Best Indian Food Travel Tips: Yummy And Affordable!

‍Indian food is one of the most popular cuisines in the world. It’s a staple in most countries and one of the favourite food of many people. Indian food is typically a spicy and tangy cuisine, with lots of yoghurt, yoghurt and cream.

Indian food is no stranger to travellers. Whether you’re in New York City, London or Mumbai, chances are you’ll stumble upon an Indian restaurant on your travels. So, why not explore the cuisine and the country it comes from?

While Indian food might not be for everyone, there’s a lot more to it than just dosas and raita. In fact, with its rich history and the regional variety that exists, Indian food is one of the most delicious and diverse cuisines out there. A lot of western countries have taken Indian food as one of their top favourites and now, it’s time for you to discover this wonderful cuisine as well!

There is a lot of variety in Indian food. You’ll find everything from southern Punjabi to coastal Odisha, and everything in between. To cater to the different regional cultures, you’ll find dishes from all over the country. Here are the 11 best Indian food travel tips that can make your trip to India even better!

1. Eat street food

Indian street food is some of the tastiest and most affordable in the world. You won’t find it anywhere besides the street of India. It’s the perfect way to get a feel of the local culture and also the ingredients used in their dishes. You can go and explore the city’s street food markets and see what’s available.

Explore the different stalls and see what dishes they have on offer. Some of the best Indian street food includes pani puri, stuffed parathas, dosas, samosas, daal bhaat, and much more.

You can explore the different stalls and try their different offerings. You can also find them in some of the parks and gardens of India as well.

2. Have the dhaba

Dhabas are the quintessential Indian road food. They are usually located along highways and provide authentic Indian food at very affordable prices. You’ll find them throughout the country, and they are a must-visit while in India. You can go and explore the different dhabas and have the typical Indian dishes like rice, chapatis, and curries. You can also go and explore the different dhabas and see what they have available for the buffet. You’ll find dhabas throughout India, and they are a fun and inexpensive way to explore the local cuisine and also the country.

3. Don’t miss dosas and vada pav!

Dosas are the perfect side dish for most curries. You can go and explore all the different types of dosas and have the perfect meal. While you’re at it, don’t forget to try the vada pav too! This is a popular snack from Gujarat where they put the vada (spherical lentil patties) in a bun and then grill it. While you’re at it, don’t miss their uttapam as well.

Spice up your meals by adding chutneys and side dishes

Indian side dishes are a must. You can go and explore the different types of chutneys available in the market and have the perfect meal. You can also go and explore the different types of side dishes and have a good local experience.

4. Don’t forget to order grilled items

For an amazing Indian food experience, try not to eat just roti, dhal, and rice. You need to include other grilling items in your diet. Indian people love to eat grilled items like pav bhaji, aloo gobi, and aloo tikki. These items are quite easy to carry and you can bring them to the airport or train station as well.

Also, don’t forget to include salads in your diet. Indian people love garnishing their salads with a lot of veggies like sprouts, coriander, cucumber, carrots, beans, onions, etc. These salads are not only yummy but are also packed with loads of vitamins and minerals.

5. Eat with your hands

Yes, really! Eating with your hands is a great Indian food travel tip. Remember that in India, the culture is to eat with your hands. You can either use your hands to eat the dhal with the roti, or you can use your hands to pick up the curries and chutneys. This is a great practice as it helps you appreciate the flavours more.

6. Spice up your meal with masala chai

Indian food is great but it’s even better when you add some spiciness to it. There are several chai or masala chai stalls all across India. In these chai stalls, you can enjoy some amazing Indian food and also spice it up with some spices like cardamom, ginger, black pepper, etc. Moreover, this is not just a chai, but a great variety of spices that can be mixed with hot tea or cold water. You can certainly try this at a local place, or even in a hostel. This is a great way to spice up your meals and also get some great Indian food on the go!

7. Eat at a local restaurant

When you are travelling to India, why not try some local food? There are many Indian restaurants around the country where you can enjoy some local delicacies. You can try your favourite dal, tarkari, sambar, and several other dishes. Moreover, you can also enjoy some amazing Indian desserts like rabdi, kulfi, or rasmalai. Most Indian restaurants serve veg, non-veg, or both options. You can also try some other options like biryanis, thali, mughlai, etc., in one place. This is a great way to explore Indian food at a local restaurant and also save some bucks!

8. Get an appetizer before your meal

The best way to enjoy Indian food is by starting with some amazing starters or appetizers. You can try pakoras, vada, samosa, aloo chaat, and many more. These starters are usually very spicy and have a tangy taste. It’s a great way to spice up your meal and also enjoy some great Indian food on the go. These starters are also not just about the taste, but also about the hygiene. These are quite easy to pack, so you can bring them with you during your travels. Moreover, these can also be ordered at a local place as well.

9. Don’t skip the bread and pick up a bhel puri

Bread is quite essential in Indian cuisine. You can have some naan, paratha, roti, roti puri, etc. at most Indian restaurants. Also, you can try some great Indian slices of bread at a local grocery store. However, don’t skip the bread, because it acts as a perfect base for most Indian meals. You can also try bhel puri. This is a great Indian snack that is usually made up of a lot of different ingredients. It’s a great way to enjoy some yummy Indian food on the go!

10. Order the tandoori chicken

Tandoori chicken is one of the most popular Indian foods in the world. It’s usually marinated in a tangy yoghurt sauce and baked in a tandoor (clay oven). If you love grilled chicken, this is a dish you have to try. Order tandoori chicken at Indian restaurants to get a taste of home away from home. It’s a great dish to enjoy with your family and friends.

11. Go for sweets

Indian sweets are a must-try for any dessert lover. They’re often sweet, colourful, and a little spicy. If you’re travelling to India, you don’t have to miss out on sweets. Indian desserts are often vegan-friendly, which makes them an ideal alternative to ice cream. Try asking your server which desserts are vegan. You may also want to try asking them to recommend some sweet treats in their native language.

Wrapping up: Is Indian cuisine worth the trip?

Indian cuisine is full of flavour and can be enjoyed by everyone. If you’re looking to expand your culinary horizons and try something new, this is the perfect opportunity. In addition to being delicious, Indian food is also very affordable. You may be pleasantly surprised by just how affordable Indian food is. Indian cuisine is a great way to experience a different culture and cuisine. It may not be for everyone, but it’s worth a try!