Travelling to London? Places just must check out

London is one of the biggest and most well-known cities in the world. It has a rich history and culture that makes it such an exciting destination for travellers. Not only does it have many great tourist attractions like Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace, and Big Ben, it also has some of the finest shopping around.

You don’t want to spend your whole time in London walking around aimlessly. That’s why we’ve put together this list of places you absolutely cannot miss when in London.

Big Ben

If you’re in London for the first time, you need to visit Big Ben at least once! It’s one of the most iconic landmarks in the whole city. The tower stands at 315 feet (96.5 metres), and it has a clock that has become synonymous with the country.

Big Ben is located in Westminster, which is also home to other great sites like Downing Street and Trafalgar Square. To get there, take the Underground to Westminster station. Once you’ve arrived, make your way onto Parliament Square and find your way up to the Clock Tower.

Take in all of this beautiful building while you explore this historic landmark!

The London Eye

The London Eye is one of the most popular tourist attractions in London. It stands at 135 metres (443 ft) and offers amazing views of the city. It’s not just for tourists either; it’s a great place to take your friends!

The view from the top of The London Eye is incredible, but it also gives you an opportunity to learn more about the history of London. You’ll be able to see major landmarks like St Paul’s Cathedral, Buckingham Palace, and Westminster Abbey.

If you’re travelling with kids, this is something they’ll definitely enjoy. In fact, they might even get a little bit scared once they go up high enough! And if you’re feeling brave enough, you can even try to spot some animals from all the way up there.

Borough Market

Borough Market is the oldest continuously operating food market in London. It’s one of the best places to get a taste of traditional English cuisine, like pies, puddings, and famous dishes like fish and chips.

The eclectic mix of international food stalls makes it a great place to experience different tastes.

You’ll also find over 100 different types of cheeses to choose from!

Harrods

You’ll need to take out a second mortgage to buy anything at this luxury department store, but it’s worth it. Harrods is full of high-end luxury products and designer brands.

Westminster Abbey

Westminster Abbey is the site of much British history. It’s also where many royalty are buried, including Elizabeth I and Henry VIII.

The abbey was consecrated in 1065 and is one of the most beautiful churches in London. Inside you will find a variety of gorgeous features, like the choir screen that separates the high altar from the nave, or the stained glass windows that date back to 1300s.

If you want to be moved by some truly stunning architecture and history, Westminster Abbey is a must-see on your trip to London.

Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace is one of the most famous attractions in London, and for good reason. It’s the English monarch’s official residence and also a popular tourist attraction.

Buckingham Palace is open to the public and offers tours that take you through the Royal Apartments and many other areas of the palace. You’ll be able to see Queen Elizabeth II’s home and learn about recent members of the Royal Family.

This historic palace has been around for centuries, so it’s well worth checking out. The best part? There’s no cost to visit!

Tate Modern

The Tate Modern is a museum of modern and contemporary art on the north side of the Thames. It’s one of London’s most famous attractions and draws up to 4.7 million visitors every year. The Tate Modern is essentially a gigantic gallery space where you’ll find up to 3,000 works displayed at any given time.

Art lovers will be in awe of the variety that they’ll find there. You’ll find everything from classic paintings by Picasso and Matisse to cutting-edge works like Warhol’s Campbells Soup Cans or Gerhard Richter’s abstract paintings.

Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens

The Royal Parks of London are not only a place of tranquility, they’re also a great place to visit for some outdoor shopping. You’ll be able to find many high-quality brands at the smaller boutiques and cafes in the parks.

If you want a break from all the shopping, you can also go for a walk or run on the large green spaces of Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens. They have a lot of space so it’s a great way to get those endorphins flowing.

The Globe Theatre

The Globe Theatre is one of the few remaining working Elizabethan Theatres in Europe. You can take a guided tour and learn about the building’s history, its architecture, and what it takes to produce a show there.