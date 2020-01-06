Best Places in Greece For Watersports Enthusiasts

Greece’s mainland offers more than 20,000 kilometres of coastline and this alongside its 6,000 + islands makes this country a paradise for anyone who enjoys watersports. If you are looking for a vacation filled with thrills and spills on the water then this is by far the best place to go in Europe, if not the world, and there is an abundance of locations which you can choose from throughout the country which will offer you all that your heart can desire. For those of you looking for the perfect watersports holiday, here are some of the top Greek locations to choose from.

Mykonos

Elia beach in Mykonos provides a wonderful opportunity to indulge in some sports on the sea and there are many companies along the beach which offer a range of activities from jet skiing to kayaking. A vacation to Mykonos, however, is about much more than just the sporting opportunities however and this is an island with much to discover in terms of history. Whether you want to party or relax alongside your sporting fun during the day, Mykonos has got you covered. Check out this hotel in Mykonos for the perfect jumping-off point for your vacation.

Naxos

If diving is your thing then you will fall in love with Naxos, a lesser-known location which offers some of the best scuba experiences anywhere in the country. Just off the shore of this small island, you’ll find underwater caves, as well as the wreck of the Express Samina, which is a great place to discover life below the depths. Naxos also counts on high wind which makes it the perfect spot for sailers and wind-surfers.

Kea

Kea is another sport which no many know about although it is certainly attracting more visitors each year now since the annual SUP race started to take place here. The island is quiet and offers some stunning beaches, on the water you will find chances to paddleboard, to surf and also to take on sports like wake boarding and water skiing. Kea also makes for a great access point to Athens and staying here means you can enjoy the pleasure of island life and still get to the mainland to see the attractions there.

Kos

Kos is not only an incredibly popular Greek island for holiday makers but it is also one of the windiest, making this the perfect place to enjoy some windsurfing and kite boarding. Psalidi Beach is the place to go to enjoy all of the incredible water activities here on the island and there are a number of companies offering experiences for beginners to pros. Accommodation is plentiful on the island and given its popularity it is also one of the most accessible for tourists from around Europe. If you love watersports which need some wind power, this is the place to go and find it.

If you are looking for the perfect holiday for watersports, put Greece at the top of your list.