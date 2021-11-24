The 5 C’s: A New Definition Of Luxury Travel

Due to the expansion of mass global wealth, more highly educated travelling consumers have forced both outbound and inbound markets to face great disruption. These highly demanding travellers are forcing the existing hospitality industry to readdress its idea on true luxury within the service.

According to Carmen’s Luxury Travel, suggestions have been made indicating that the industry will likely start to focus on the 5 C’s associated with Luxury Travel and this niche as a whole..

As such, these features ensure that consumers are physically and emotionally captivated through every aspect of their travel experience.

In essence, this just simply means that they’ll have a time of their lives before, during, and after their travels. The 5 C’s include Community, Cuisine, Culture, Customization, and of course Content.

While none of the 5 C’s are foreign to luxury travel, some of the most highly rated brands are now making a better effort to use each of these in new and exciting ways. All of this is being done to facilitate the influx and continue maintaining the relevance of these luxury travel brands.

Culture

For most, local culture and cultural heritage have always been the driving factor in global travel amongst many. A whopping 27% of international travellers within the United States alone have eagerly classed themselves as a group of sophisticated explorers. For this group, their driving force is mainly the experience that they have at new destinations.

In other words, exposure to traditions and a new form of culture is what keeps them going from one destination to another. For the most part, these seasoned travellers are enticed by the thought of learning new things and being captivated by unique experiences when they go abroad.

Unlike many others, they place a high value on performing arts, cultural heritage, luxury products, and the art of storytelling.

When they set out for a new destination, they do so with the hope of all of their dreams becoming a reality. Unique locations that exceed their expectations and fantastic service at every point along the way will always keep them fulfilled and coming back for more. Simple things such as adventure, relaxation, privacy, exclusivity, pampering, and a little extra, are what they hope for.

Cuisine

While all of us who travel require sustenance, those on a luxury high specifically desire a lavish or even a simple culinary experience that will knock their socks off. Such experiences offer the true hallmark of the trip. If you don’t already know, many dive deep into cooking classes with locals, or they use the experience as a theme for the entire trip.

Fine dining around the world is also a big deal for people in this category since they eagerly spend most of their budget on the finest cuisine available. In essence, luxury travellers pay a premium for a unique upmarket experience. However, they still expect an authentic featured experience.

Community

Even though most people looking for luxury travel don’t take lightly to shared rooms or group tours, they love the feeling of community. Most of these travel accommodations are leveraged with community and storytelling. This allows small onsite events that allow them to interact and share.

Coordinated tours, or even happy hour each night, makes it easier for providers to create a sense and feel of a community. The art of luxury can easily be defined by companies paying close attention to detail. A discerning great taste, conscientious workmanship, and a rich atmosphere is all it takes.

Content

Content comes in a wide array of forms and can be anything including web content, marketing tactics, a travel program, or even a planned event. All of these and more can create highlighted moments on a luxury trip.

While some people opting for this type of travel readily enjoy planning a series of activities, they also want access to events and experiences that were created by others. Hence, going the extra mile by providing quality content offerings and materials will fill these needs.

Customization

Customization is the biggest factor that appeals to all in the luxury travel niche since they can easily create their own unique experience according to their preferences.

Companies can easily allow their clients to select which tours they want to purchase and which meals they prefer.

The industry is faced with continued disruption from pre-packaged cruises, tours, and others so when clients are given more choices, they’re always happier and more likely to continue using these services.

The term luxury has always been classed as the best no matter what is represented and it automatically raises expectations. Without knowing, most will pay a premium whether it be clothes, or choosing a location to live. Recognition is what many people want and are prepared to pay above standard prices to get the finer things in life.

While the 5 C’s make it even more specific, former ideas and perceptions within the luxury travel industry will continue to be disrupted. When companies embrace all of these changes with open arms, they’ll remain relevant and competitive within their niche.

Embracing transformation and the evolution of what the market wants may be difficult at times but services need to constantly update and reinvent themselves to survive and grow.